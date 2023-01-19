Sydney Sweeney showcases her flawless figure while wearing a leather minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ FS/AdMedia

The fan-favorite Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney looked phenomenal as she geared up in an all-leather ensemble for a special night out.

The young actress undoubtedly turned many heads in her latest share as she took to social media with two epic shots.

Sydney posted to her Instagram account where she was rocking a beautiful black mini dress.

Without a doubt, the 25-year-old star has been effortlessly captivating her audience with both her exceptional performances and her endless, goddess-like looks.

In her latest photographs, the beautiful celeb portrayed just that.

In the first slide, Sydney was seen lying on her bed while she was captured smiling and laughing in mid-motion.

Sydney Sweeney is gorgeous in her leather ensemble

The actress sprawled out along her all-white bedsheets, thoroughly enjoying the moment in her flashy black attire.

In the second slide, Sydney was photographed strolling along the city streets at night while rocking the same outfit spotted in the first slide.

She wore a black Alexander McQueen mini-dress whom she tagged in the shot. The shiny, leather ensemble featured a corset-like top half while the bottom lightly flared along her upper thighs.

She paired the dress with a speckled gray overcoat that gave the actress the perfect amount of warmth during her scenic city walk.

Sydney styled the masterpiece with sheer black stockings accentuating her long, slender legs.

She added a pair of leather, knee-high platforms, which certainly complemented the glamorous fit.

Sydney had her light brown locks tucked behind her ears as she rocked a full face of makeup. She went with a bold, dark look around her eyes and then paired it with a glossy, nude lip.

She captioned the shots, “go to the comment section.”

Sydney Sweeney teams up with LANEIGE skincare

In another recent post, the Euphoria star shined bright as she teamed up with the famous skincare company LANEIGE.

LANEIGE is a Korean-based beauty company known for its high-quality skincare products.

The company is also involved in the Blue Movement, designed to help reduce the water footprint by creating products and designs with sustainable attributes.

For this particular post, Sydney was spotted in one of LANEIGE’s advertisements as she sported a gorgeous, sheer dress.

The actress looked breathtaking as she styled in a pastel rainbow dress while floating through an iridescent sky.

This dreamy ad featured one of their top-selling products: The Water Sleeping Mask.

Syndey further expressed her admiration for the company and her love for the refreshing product.

The post was captioned, “Dewy skin 💧 & pillow-soft lips every morning? 💋 It’s not just a daydream. Leave it to @Laneige_us. Shop Dreamy Skin now at us.laneige.com. @Sydney_Sweeney#SydneySweeney#HydrateWithLaneige#Laneige#Beauty#Skincare#KBeauty#SkincareMusthaves.”

Fans can now shop the whole LANEIGE collection online through their official website or by checking out their local Sephora store.