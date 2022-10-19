Sydney Sweeney looks flawless in her all-leather fit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Walter Kovacs/ AdMedia

Sydney Sweeney looked absolutely stunning as she recently rocked an all-black leather ensemble.

Just last week, Sydney Sweeney surprised Barbarella fans as she announced that she would be starring in an upcoming remake of the 1960s cult classic.

Right after the announcement, it seemed as though Sydney jumped right into character, especially after her recent debut in her stylish leather fit.

The actress uploaded a collage of photos to her Instagram as she recently attended the Elle Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles.

She was joined by other celebrity friends like Anne Hathaway, Michelle Yeoh, Olivia Wilde, and Sigourney Weaver.

The women looked to be thoroughly enjoying themselves as they celebrated with one another, side by side.

Sydney Sweeney is drop-dead-gorgeous in her eccentric fit

The 25-year-old actress posted an array of pictures on her Instagram from the event as she treated her 14.1 million followers with the timeless shots.

Sydney wore a leather ensemble that consisted of a button-down dress with an ab-baring cut-out design and then paired it with a matching bustier-style top.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She finished the look off with matching baggy trousers that flared out at the ends.

It goes without saying that the shirt certainly shared some of the same features as Barbarella’s famous cut-out black bodysuit.

Sydney’s hair gave off a wet look as she styled it down with light waves which naturally flowed along her back.

The actress accessorized with a couple of silver earrings and a beautiful diamond ring.

She kept it classy with her makeup as she rocked some light brown smokey eyes, along with a slight touch of mascara along her lashes. She paired it with some blush along her cheeks and a matte nude lip.

She captioned the post, “thank you @elleusa & @ninagarcia for such a beautiful night of women supporting women 💪🏼 so inspired by all my fellow honorees and @maudeapatow I cant thank you enough for being my best friend and by my side this evening ♥️.”

Sydney Sweeney enjoys some Halloween fun

In another recent share, Sydney enjoyed her time away from acting and instead went out with friends as she explored the festivities during Horror Nights.

The actress was photographed with a large group of friends as they all smiled and laughed while they enjoyed their spooky adventures at the theme park.

Sydney dressed casually yet still cute as she was captured wearing some high-waisted flare jeans that she paired with a simple black turtleneck.

She wore her hair done as it was slightly pinned back on the sides while she seemed to be wearing little to no makeup.

The actress was effortlessly glowing in her natural state, as she uploaded a variety of selfies of her and her friends throughout the night.

Fans were just as excited as Sydney was as the photos received one million likes and over 500 comments.