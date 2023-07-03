Sydney Sweeney sizzles in a black bikini with a popsicle during ‘dream week’

Sydney Sweeney enjoyed a recent trip to beautiful Ibiza and created plenty of memorable moments she documented for fans.

The Euphoria star shared images from her getaway to the Spanish island, which seemed to happen without her fiancé.

Sweeney, 25, uploaded a “dream week photo dump” from the vacation as a carousel post on her official Instagram.

Her post opened with a picture featuring her seated beside her friend Izabel Goulart in the back seat of a car. Both women wore gorgeous dresses, with Sweeney in a stunning brown dress and Goulart in an all-white item.

A second photo in Sweeney’s carousel showed the actress on a ship’s lower side walkway as she wore a protective helmet and life jacket for an adventure in the water.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The third slide is a quick video clip as several individuals have fun and jump in front of a large movie screen with a beautiful outdoor image projected on it.

Sydney Sweeney enjoys Ibiza scenery and party scene

Several images in Sweeney’s IG post feature the Euphoria actress rocking a bikini or swimsuit. That includes the fourth slide, which showed her seated at the end of a pool of water, reading a book, possibly on the deck of a boat or at a beachfront location.

Sweeney’s sixth image showed her as she got her tan on and enjoyed an orange popsicle while lying on her stomach on a towel onboard a boat in a jaw-dropping tiny black bikini.

The next slide is a video with Sweeney dressed in a captivating blue outfit. In the clip, she was all smiles as she happily danced to music and spun around at a crowded venue.

The photo dump revealed more gorgeous scenery and some fun technology in the second-to-last slide. Sweeney shared a video clip of herself standing on an electric surfboard as it glided across the water past a large yacht.

A final shot features the actress seated on a boat and looking out toward some of the stunning scenery Ibiza offers.

Several of Sweeney’s photos featured her partying it up with friends or acquaintances, which showed she found plenty of things to keep her attention during the trip.

Sweeney’s Ibiza images racked up the likes on Instagram, as her post collected over 2.1 million of them and 1,700-plus comments from friends, fans, and followers.

Sydney Sweeney’s fiance doesn’t appear in her Ibiza photo dump

Based on the photo dump, Sweeney thoroughly enjoyed her Ibiza vacation. Some of the images showed her with other women and men at events.

However, Sweeney’s fiance, Jonathan Davino, is not pictured or shown in any photos or video footage. Several of her images also featured the Euphoria star sans engagement ring, but that may have been due to removing the expensive jewelry to enjoy a pool or water excursion.

According to TMZ’s report, Sweeney and Davino were spotted out and about in New York City for date night several weeks ago and seemed to be going strong.

There had previously been speculation that Sweeney might have been becoming interested in and possibly involved with, her costar Glen Powell. However, no official reports have arrived that Sweeney and Davino have broken up or ended their engagement.

The couple’s engagement was confirmed by People this past March, with Sweeney spotted wearing a diamond engagement ring while in Los Angeles.

Sweeney promoted Samsung Mobile in video

Last month, Sweeney took to Instagram, where she boasts 15.1 million followers, and shared a paid partnership video she did with Samsung Mobile.

The video featured the 25-year-old actress as she chatted with friends, and one asked about her phone. Sweeney revealed she had a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone before the video showed her with several other gadgets from the technology brand.

“new phone, experiences, and food! im mixing it up and trying new things,” she wrote in her caption, adding hashtags for #galaxyzflip, #galaxybuds2pro, and #galaxywatch5.

The overall theme of the video was Sweeney’s fun life and how she used the phone to capture memories by taking photos or recording videos of the moments.

“There’s a world out there you can experience more fully when you open yourself up to try new things,” she said in part of the clip.

Sweeney is featured in a Move to Samsung campaign on the tech brand’s website, which also included singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter and social media star CynicalSakura. The campaign focused on how easy it is for someone to switch from using an iPhone to using one of Samsung’s Android phones for their everyday needs.

It’s unknown if the Euphoria star was snapping and recording her memories in Ibiza on a Samsung device. However, she appeared to be enjoying her trip to the fullest and captured plenty of fun highlight moments for others to view.