Sydney Sweeney shows some leg in thigh-skimming velvet dress

Sydney Sweeney showed off her sensational figure in a thigh-skimming dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Sydney Sweeney, known for her role as troubled character Cassie Howard on Euphoria, donned a thigh-skimming, navy blue velvet dress for the HCA Awards.

The strapless dress featured a very low-cut neckline, a belted waist, and peplum ruffles on the side. She paired the gorgeous dress with black strappy heels, a gold-pointed toe, and a simple pearl necklace.

Her hair was styled into an elegant bun with a few pieces hanging down, giving her a chic yet casual vibe.

Per her Instagram caption, Sydney was wearing a vintage dress by Mugler; she wrote, “✨Last night for the HCA Awards in vintage @muglerofficial ✨.” The photo received over 1 million likes, including from The Princess Switch star Vanessa Hudgens.

The Euphoria star wore a full face of makeup for the important night out, including very heavy black eyeliner and a nude-colored lip.

After nabbing the starring role in the hit Netflix show, Sydney racked up more than 14 million followers on Instagram.

Sydney Sweeney recently caused controversy with comments about her salary

While Euphoria made Sydney a household name, she’s also known for the popular Netflix series Everything Sucks! and for playing Eden on The Handmaid’s Tale.

Sydney has caused controversy with her comments on how much she is paid as Cassie on the hit show, claiming she can’t afford to take a break for six months.

While the comments were taken slightly out of context, referring to her desire to be a young mom and how she would care for a family, people were not exactly backing her up.

She told The Hollywood Reporter, “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that. I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”

She added, “They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals.” Things aren’t as easy for today’s actors as they are for the cast of the hit TV show Friends, with the cast reportedly making $20 million a year!

Access Hollywood posted Sydney’s quote to their Instagram, and the comments section went off. One user wrote, “Am I supposed to feel bad? I’m not able to take a six month break either…” That comment received over 13k likes, so apparently, others felt the same way, as in they have no sympathy for the actress.

Sydney was nominated for two Emmy Awards recently

Euphoria, which also stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Jacob Elordi, has definitely helped Sydney’s career, even if not as financially as she would like.

She was recently nominated for not one but two Emmy Awards. Sydney received a nod for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Cassie in Euphoria and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Olivia in The White Lotus.

She posted her wholesome reaction to Instagram, with a video clip of herself calling her mom and crying.