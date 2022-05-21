Sydney Sweeney shows off toned legs for happy Friday

Sydney Sweeney smiles on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney put her toned legs on display to welcome the weekend.

The 24-year-old actress recently put on a leggy display in a plunging minidress during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to discuss her role as Cassie on Euphoria.

Sweeney also put on a fashionable display at the Met Gala earlier this month in a strapless white gown by designer Tory Burch.

Sydney Sweeney shows off her toned legs in a ‘Happy Friday’ Instagram post

The White Lotus star shared a cute selfie with her almost 13 million Instagram followers. The actress rocked the casual look as she displayed her legs, wearing just a plain black sweat, white socks, and barely-there pants.

The gorgeous actress shared two photos in the Instagram post, flashing a smile with the following caption:

“hi :) it’s syd and it’s friday so im happy!”

Sweeney had her hair tied back in a stylish ponytail and wore small stud earrings. She took the leggy selfie in front of vanity lights with her legs on the table in front of her.

The Euphoria star is known for putting her stunning physique on display.

In 2021, Sydney spoke to Yahoo Life about self-confidence and the pressure of being a role model.

“I think it’s the same as self-care, it’s a daily process. Some days I will feel great, and some days I don’t want to get out of bed and I think that it’s OK if you feel both ways,” she said.

She continued, “It’s definitely hard because I know I’m a role model and I want to show that I am confident and I’m also a real person. And sometimes I’m not happy with myself or something just doesn’t feel right.”

Sydney is one of the most influential young Hollywood stars on social media. She recently shared some of her make-up secrets with Vogue and went make-up free in a video for her Instagram followers.

“sharing some remedies for my insecurities I’ve had with my skin growing up and my favorite everyday go to makeup products :) watch “my vogue beauty secrets” now on @voguemagazine YouTube 🥰 link in bio ✨.”

Sydney Sweeney sued by a swimsuit company

Lifestyle brand LA Collective is suing Sydney Sweeney for allegedly breaking a contract to promote their Somewhere Swimwear label, per TMZ.

The company claims that the actress ghosted them after appearing to approve all the designs for the brand.

The brand claims in the suit that Sydney took their designs for her own use on several episodes of Euphoria.