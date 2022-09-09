Sydney Sweeney shows off curves in a plunging red dress

Sydney Sweeney smiles on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney showed off her slim body and glamorous style earlier this week.

The star wore a red dress with a plunging neckline and peplum detail around the mid-section. The dress showed off the actress’s famous curves.

Sweeney looked elegant in her formal wear. While Sweeney didn’t say where she was headed, she did tag her stylist and glam team in the photos.

The actress had on the perfect makeup to accentuate her look. She wore a smoky eye and a red lip that matched her dress.

Riverdale star Lilli Reinhardt commented on the post, simply saying, “Wow.” Other fans also complimented the star on the stunning look.

The actress had a reunion with her Euphoria co-star Maude Apatow at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. Both stars wore black Giorgio Armani dresses when they reunited on the red carpet.

Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow’s close bond

Earlier this year, Sweeney shared her love for Apatow in a People magazine interview.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The actress said of her co-star, “”Everyone knows that if I’m not in my trailer, I’m in Maude’s or if Maude’s not in hers, she’s in mine,” Sweeney said. “She’s the sister I always wished I had.”

Pic credit: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

The young starlets have each other to lean on when they need a break from the heavy material. The HBO show is famous for its dark material and intense scenes.

Sydney Sweeney is a breakout actress

It’s been a big summer for the rising star. Just last month, Sweeney won the breakthrough award at the ATX Festival in Austin, Texas.

The star commemorated the moment on Instagram saying, “I’m awfully late for this post but thank you @atxfestival for honoring me with the breakthrough award, and everyone who came to the panel. I really enjoyed my short time in Austin.”

The actress is set to have a busy fall as well with multiple exciting projects coming up. It looks like Sweeney has a packed schedule of films and shows on the horizon.

Her next role will be in Madame Web, a spin-off of the Spider-Man franchise. She’s starring in the show alongside Emma Roberts and Dakota Johnson.

She will also appear in the film National Anthem and in the upcoming television series, The Players Table.

It’s also been confirmed that Euphoria will return for season 3. It’s unknown when the series will return but fans are eager for the show to come back.