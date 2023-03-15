Sydney Sweeney keeps proving she is a star as she continues to branch out in her career and dabble in side gigs that don’t involve acting.

The Euphoria star, who has also joined the hit show White Lotus as character Olivia Mossbacher, took a small step away from the movie and TV sets as she joined forces with Frankies Bikinis for a new drop called Sydney Sweeney X Frankies Bikinis.

Sydney first dropped news of the partnership one week ago, as reported by Monsters and Critics, as she went with a mesmerizing ad montage that showed the blonde star in a variety of incredible new looks for the brand.

Entitled Love Letters, the launch dropped just yesterday and the items look to be full of fun, florally-inspired colors and prints, as evidenced by Sydney’s latest post.

Starting off leaning against a paisley-print sofa, Sydney looked beautiful while modeling a lacy, green bikini top with matching bottoms and lacy, white thigh-high stockings on her legs.

A dazzling, sparkly choker encircled her neck, and large, sparkly hoop earrings hung from her lobes.

Sydney Sweeney poses for her Sydney Sweeney X Frankies Bikinis collaboration

The second snap showed the star in a more colorful number as she sported a one-piece with a midsection cut-out, the color coming in a white background with pink kiss shapes making up the design.

She held a camera in her hands and kneeled one stockinged leg on a couch as she filmed another model in front of her who rocked a pink, floral two-piece.

She showed off her flexibility in shot number three as she arched her back in the same kiss-covered suit. Sydney popped on a darker-hued bikini for her final snap, going with a chocolate-brown top and matching bottoms with a lacy overlay along the bust line.

“Love letters drop 1 out now 💋 link in bio to purchase [at Frankies Bikinis],” she captioned the series to let fans know the items were now available to buy online.

A quick dive into the Sydney Sweeney X Frankies Bikinis site easily pulls up all the items the star modeled in her recent post, and the swimwear may require the buyer to save up their pennies in order to purchase even half of a two-piece as garments come with some hefty price tags.

Sydney Sweeney X Frankies Bikinis are available for purchase now

The first piece to show up on the website is the green two-piece Sydney wore in photo number one in her recent post.

The top, called the Tia Triangle Bikini Top, comes in Lime Green and Bambi colors and runs for $85 all on its own.

A couple of bikini bottoms appear to be options for matching with the top, with the Dawson Cheeky Bikini Bottom having a similar, embroidered design along the waistline as the top and selling for $90. The Venice Skimpy Bikini Bottoms come in as another contender to go with the top and are priced a bit cheaper at $85.

Sydney’s other swimwear shares in her post are located on the site, with the floral bikini worn by the other model ringing up at similar prices, and the kiss one-piece selling for $180.

While Frankies Bikinis focus largely on swimsuits, the About Us section of the webpage details how the female-led brand found enough footing in the fashion industry to expand to clothing, as well.