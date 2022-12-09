Sydney Sweeney offers her fans some special holiday cheer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Sydney Sweeney couldn’t help herself from spreading a little holiday cheer this year as she offered her fans some one-on-one fun.

The well-loved Euphoria actress had a special request for her fans and this request was a rather simple one.

Sydney provided a telephone number and asked her supporters to call her. The young actress was captured sitting at her desk while she picked up her old school phone, waiting for the thousands of calls to flood in.

Sydney posted the photographs on her Instagram where she shared them with her 14.4 million followers.



Sydney certainly looked stunning while she answered some calls as she styled in all Tory Burch attire.

Sydney Sweeney spreads some holiday cheer this year

Sydney effortlessly wowed fans as she looked incredibly elegant in her Tory Burch ensemble.

The actress tagged Tory Burch in the photos as she stunned in a variety of the designer’s luxurious clothing.



In the first slide, Sydney wore a low-cut piece in a gorgeous cream color that matched the phone that she held in her hand.

She accessorized with a dainty gold necklace along with a gold, gem-embellished bracelet and a matching ring to give the outfit a little extra pop of color.

In the next slide, Sydney was spotted hanging up the phone as she styled in a completely different Tory Burch fit.

She rocked a shimmery, iridescent sweater while she paired it with a taupe-colored headband and a black and gray Tory Burch bag.

The last slide caught the actress in mid-air as she smiled from ear to ear while she jumped up and down on her bed.

Once again, she fully represented Tory Burch as she geared up in some more sporty attire.



She wore a blue miniskirt with a cute white t-shirt and paired it with a white and blue trimmed sweater.

Sydney looked outstanding in all the styles as she provided her fans with some killer, holiday views.

Sydney Sweeney will star in and produce the new horror film Immaculate

It comes as no surprise that the young actress has yet another project on her horizon.

The Euphoria star is set to take the lead role in the new horror film Immaculate from Black Bear Pictures.

However, Sydney is not only the lead role in the film, she is also one of the producers of the new psychological horror.

The film will be directed by Michael Mohan, best known for his Amazon original film The Voyeurs.

Sydney hinted at her new exciting endeavor back in October as she uploaded a picture onto her Instagram in response to her fans.

She wrote, “ since you asked… 😈” in response to a fan suggesting that she should be in a horror film.

Fans should stay tuned and keep their eyes peeled for more details as the film is set to begin filming in January and will surely have a release date announced shortly after.