Just when fans thought they had seen it all from Sydney Sweeney, the talented actress delivered another fashion win with Frankies Bikinis.

Last month, Sydney announced her collaborative efforts with Generation Z-favorite: Frankies Bikinis.

The swimwear line, which was the brainchild of Malibu native Francesca Aiello, has become extremely popular, with collaborations including Gigi Hadid.

As for Sydney, she added her own ethereal twist to the swimwear line, with love as the inspiration.

After a successful first drop on March 14, Sydney and Frankie touted another release on April 4.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sydney acted as a creative force and a model for the highly-anticipated second launch.

Sydney Sweeney shares a glimpse at the second Frankies Bikini release

Sydney’s 14.6 million Instagram followers were among the first to see the content, with the blonde beauty striking a pose in her designs.

The first image saw Sydney rocking the Lucia Eyelet Underwire Bikini Top in Black, which retails for $115. The garment, which has an underwire for support, has adjustable straps and a tie in the front and also comes in pink.

Sydney paired the top with the Tia Eyelet String Bikini Bottom, featuring adjustable ties on the hips and retailing for $85.

Next, Sydney got close to the ground, with natural light flooding in through the window. She wore the Pippa Ruffle Bikini Bottom in Sunrose, which retails for $95.

The bottoms had frilly designs around the stitching for feminine vibes. On top, Sydney wore the Tia Triangle Bikini Top in Angel Dust, which retails for $85.

Sydney closed the post with a garment that drops tomorrow and isn’t yet available on the Frankies Bikinis website. She looked angelic in a blue and white two-piece with a halterneck top and embellishments on the bottom.

The HBO actress wrote in her caption, “another love letter for you ♥️ 2nd drop of my @frankiesbikinis collection is out tomorrow 🕊️.”

The second Frankies X Sydney Sweeney release is available tomorrow at 11 am EST.

Sydney Sweeney shares skincare secrets

In other news, Sydney teamed up with Vogue to share some of her skincare secrets.

As Sydney revealed, her sensitive skin required specific products to keep it glowing and clear.

Because she has sensitive and oily skin, it took Sydney some time to figure out what worked best for her.

Sydney started with an exfoliating cleanser, opting for the Caudalíe VinoClean Deep Cleansing Exfoliator, followed by the Avène Cleanance Cleansing Gel.

Then, Sydney applied The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 to prepare the skin for more products.

Next, Sydney applied the SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum, followed by the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46.

After prepping her skin, Sydney was ready to apply makeup, creating a refreshing glow.