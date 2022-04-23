Sydney Sweeney shares her killer bikini body in new pictures

Sydney Sweeney in a bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Sydney Sweeney revealed her killer body in a bikini on social media. The White Lotus actress appeared to live her best life as she hammed it up for the camera.

After she went braless on the red carpet of a Euphoria event, the actress took in the sights and sounds of the Revolve Festival.

She took her trusty best friend, Tank the dog, to the event. She and Tank took a series of pictures, including a photo with Tank kissing her by the pool.

The hard-working actress blew off some steam at the California festival ahead of her newest movie premiere National Anthem.

Sydney Sweeney shares new bikini pictures

Sydney Sweeney shared new bikini pictures with a friend as they attended the Revolve Festival in California. She also included pictures of her beloved companion, a white and tan dog named Tank.

Sydney wore a string bikini in the first picture while her friend sported a black one-piece. The two were by the pool as they smiled for the camera. Sydney wore a blonde tank top and put on quite a busty display in another photo.

A sunkissed Sydney beamed as her blonde hair cascaded to her shoulders.

Sydney swung on a pole in one of the shots, and she appeared to have a great time.

Sydney wrote in the caption, “weekend in the sun :) @revolve.”

One commenter referenced Sydney’s dog and wrote, “i love tank as an influencer.”

Pic credit: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Another commenter wrote, “So much fun!!!!!!!”

Sydney posed in a feminine white dress with a friend as they overlooked the festival in a different photo.

Sydney Sweeney will appear at the 2022 Met Gala

Sydney Sweeney did an interview with Vogue, where she discussed her latest film, her latest ambassadorship with Tory Burch, and her upcoming appearance at the Met Gala.

Sydney will walk the Met Gala red carpet in a custom Tory Burch outfit.

Sydney told Vogue about her upcoming appearance, “I can’t talk about that, but I’m excited!”

She continued, “It’s a rite of passage. I’ve always seen the Met on TV or in pictures, and I never knew if I’d be able to touch that world. Now I am, and it’s amazing.”

Sydney also had advice about taking risks. She said, “You can’t be afraid to fail because if you are, you’re not going to be able to push yourself. Not everything will be perfect, but I know that if I’m challenging myself, I’m on the right path.”

National Anthem is in post-production and co-stars Sydney’s best friend, Halsey.