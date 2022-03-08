Sydney Sweeney reveals her killer bikini body in a floral bikini in Hawaii

Sydney Sweeney shows off her figure in a floral bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Sydney Sweeney is currently on vacation, and she is sharing pictures with fans.

The actress is enjoying some well-deserved rest after an eventful couple of weeks. Last week, her show Euphoria finished a successful second season, and she is also engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jonathan Davino.

The Handmaid’s Tale actress added a new Instagram post, where she rocked a feminine, floral bikini.

Sydney Sweeney rocks a floral bikini in new Hawaii pictures

Sydney Sweeney’s latest bikini picture has fans buzzing.

Sydney wore a hat and sunglasses as she beamed for the camera. In the background, scenic palm trees and blue skies were visible. The Euphoria star just came off of a successful Season 2 of Euphoria.

She stood on one foot and extended her arms with a big smile. Her floral bikini featured dramatic ruffles on the bottom and showed her taut stomach.

Sydney wrote for the caption, “72 hours off, let the fun begin.”

The location for the picture was Oahu, Hawaii.

Fans and co-workers left comments of support.

One comment said, “Ur hawwwwwwttttt.”

Another simply left fire emojis of approval.

The recently engaged actress is often pictured in Hawaii. Sydney and Jonathan were photographed in 2020 while on vacation in Hawaii, getting cozy on a boat.

Sydney Sweeney is newly engaged to Jonathan Davino

Sydney has made headlines this week. Shortly after the Euphoria Season 2 finale, photographers spotted Sydney wearing a large diamond ring. The new bling made fans speculate about her relationship status. Soon after the photos surfaced, The White Lotus actress confirmed her engagement to Jonathan Davino.

Sydney, who is 24 years old, has dated Jonathan, 37 years old, for three years. The two met and were photographed at an InStyle and Kate Spade dinner back in 2018.

She graced February’s issue of Cosmopolitan Magazine and said, “I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of, and we laugh every single day.”

Sydney continued, “I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way, and it’s easiest. I have a great support system.”

It sounds like Sydney meant what she said as her fiance is not in the Hollywood scene.

Jonathan is a businessman and owner of a pizza chain called Pompei. He keeps a low profile and does not have public social media accounts.