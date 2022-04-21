Sydney Sweeney reveals daring braless look on the red carpet

Sydney Sweeney goes braless in black blazer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Sydney Sweeney shared a new picture to her social media, and wore a black blazer with no bra underneath. The busty actress posted the photo on her Instagram and tagged her Euphoria costars.

The Euphoria stars reunited for a Q&A, and screening of a Euphoria episode, the Season 2 Episode 5 show called Stand Still Like the Hummingbird.

The cast came through with designer labels and custom clothing. Sydney wore a black pantsuit with a feminine twist, while Costar Zendaya also wore a chic pantsuit in gray. Alexa Demie wore a stunning sheer vintage dress.

Fans who can’t get enough of Euphoria are anxiously awaiting the announcement of a Season 3.

Sydney Sweeney goes braless in a black blazer on the red carpet

Sydney Sweeney looked gorgeous at a Euphoria event in Los Angeles last night.

The Euphoria event took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Sydney walked the red carpet with Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, and Hunter Schaefer.

Sydney tagged Alexander McQueen in the photo. She wore a sharp black blazer from the designer at the FYC event. The edgy blazer featured a sheer waistline with intricate embellishment, and she rocked matching black slacks.

Sydney’s blonde hair cascaded just past her shoulders, and she styled it with a middle part. Her plunging neckline was naked and showed just a hint of cleavage. Her makeup was light and natural for the red carpet and the following event.

Pic credit: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney tagged her squad of team members in the gorgeous picture.

Her hairstylist Bobby Eliot commented, as did her costar Alexa Demie, who played Maddie Perez on Euphoria.

Sydney Sweeney and Euphoria cast answer questions at the event

The crew engaged in a question and answer session, moderated by actor Colman Domingo. Colman played the ex-boyfriend of Sydney’s character Cassie Howard on Euphoria. Colman asked Sydney what she enjoyed about playing Cassie.

Sydney complimented showrunner Sam Levinson who played a pivotal role in Euphoria. She said, “What Sam does so beautifully is capture this craziness that is happening within a character.”

She discussed her experience portraying Cassie and said, “I thoroughly enjoyed every single moment.”

She continued, “It was so raw and so emotional, and that is what I dream of doing as an actor.”

Sydney said as a teenager, she searched for love and acceptance, and her character also wants all of those things.

No date for Euphoria Season 3 has been announced at this time.