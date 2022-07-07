Sydney Sweeney plunges low for bust-grabbing reveal

Sydney Sweeney continued her social media domination, sharing another sexy shot of herself for her fans to admire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Sydney Sweeney grabbed the attention of her followers again today while also grabbing herself as she shared another jaw-dropping photo from a recent photo shoot with photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

Posing this time in a fiery red gown with a plunging neckline that revealed pops of the actress’ bust, Sydney gave a whole new meaning to the term eye-candy.

Sydney grabbed her chest in a gown

Sharing the one-photo snap with her adoring 13.5 million followers, the Euphoria actress was almost unrecognizable as she gave a very fierce stare directly into the lens while grasping at her gown-clad chest with one well-placed arm.

Keeping her blonde locks down and curled into perfect ringlets that framed her flawlessly-smooth face, Sydney resembled a 1980s pin-up girl while also looking strikingly like famed singer Madonna.

Sydney’s blue eyes practically jumped off the page at viewers as the actress tilted her head down and looked up at the camera, her cascade of platinum tresses falling sensuously over her naked shoulders and chest.

A director once told Sydney she didn’t have what it takes to be on TV

As her worldwide domination continues, Sydney once revealed that, while her Hollywood star is shining brightly now, life in the cut-throat celebrity world wasn’t always this easy.

As reported by Monsters and Critics earlier this year, Sydney shared that there was a time when she was just another fresh-faced wannabe star when a casting director told her she didn’t have what it took to be on television.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Opening up to British GQ magazine about the encounter, Sydney said that this particular director candidly told her that she “didn’t have the right look,” alluding to the fact that he had also told her she wasn’t “pretty enough” to star on a TV show.

Thankfully, Sydney ignored the nay-sayer and continued to trust in herself and believe that she indeed did have what it takes to be a massive star, knocking the socks off viewers everywhere with her impressive portrayal of preppy blonde and emotionally damaged teen Cassie Howard.

The actress has since been nominated for various awards, including snagging a nomination in the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony for acting in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category.

Euphoria will return for season 3 sometime in the next year or two.