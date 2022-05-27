Sydney Sweeney loses her pants for weekend happiness

Sydney Sweeney smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Sydney Sweeney is pantless and stunning to welcome in the weekend with a major smile. The Euphoria actress flaunted her sensational legs to welcome last weekend for her 13.1 million followers, sharing two figure-flaunting shots and keeping the vibe easygoing.

Sydney, whose feed these days is increasingly packed with her carousel of promotional gigs, took a break from the side dough, going “hi” and showing fans how “happy” she is.

Sydney Sweeney stuns pantless for Friday feels

All smiles as she snapped herself from a set, the blonde posed with an almost high school vibe. Grinning from ear to ear as she rocked a long-sleeved black sweatshirt, the actress posed with a skintight pair of boy-short underpants just about visible, plus a white pair of socks.

Going fuss-free as she wore her blonde hair up and with loose strands framing her face, the Savage x Fenty ambassador made sure fans saw her model-like pins, also resting them up against a metal surface – a bottle of water was also visible nearby.

Once again showing off her legs with a swipe, Sydney wrote:

“Hi :) It’s syd and it’s friday so I’m happy!”

The co-star to former Disney star Zendaya has a lot going on right now. Shortly before her leggy post, she updated her Instagram for a Miu Miu promo. She’s since posted to show allegiance to the Armani Beauty brand she fronts – via its My Way fragrance. Of course, when celebs go #ambassador, they go beyond the paid shoot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I love the bottle because there’s like a little blue tip and it’s my favorite color,” Sydney told Glamour about Armani’s My Way. “It’s taken me many, many years to find my scent; it’s a journey. You start to realize it smells different on different parts of your body. It’s a process, and this is the one I’ve been sticking with.” Also fronting major fragrances are singer Miley Cyrus for Gucci and model Kaia Gerber for Marc Jacobs.

Sydney Sweeney ‘nervous’ before red carpet appearances

Sweeney also revealed that despite being a seasoned red carpet face, she still gets nervous. “I get nervous before every carpet because I get nervous when I have to be Syd. I feel more confident when I’m different characters, because people are judging the characters and not me. I get nervous before every single one, so I kind of pretend to be different characters when I go onto these carpets and do it that way,” the beauty revealed.