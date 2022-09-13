Sydney Sweeney looks gorgeous in backless dress at the Emmys

Sydney Sweeney stuns on red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Sydney Sweeney looks beautiful in a gorgeous backless dress.

Double Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney attended the 2022 Emmy Awards on her birthday!

She was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work in Euphoria and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her work in The White Lotus.

She showed up on the red carpet wearing a stunning silver Oscar de la Renta dress printed with flowers, a bustle in the back, and a backless moment.

Her short blonde hair was styled in very loose waves with the front strands behind her ear.

For her makeup, she kept it classy with a small black wing that made her gorgeous green eyes dazzle and a soft nude lip.

Sydney Sweeney earns two Emmy nominations

The now 25-year-old American actress, mostly known for playing the iconic role of Cassie Howard on HBO’s original series Euphoria, along with two-time Emmy winner Zendaya, attended the Emmy Awards and posted a beautiful set of pictures on her Instagram.

She captioned this post, “Emmy’s 2022. Thank you all for the beautiful birthday wishes and what a surreal day. Love you all so much!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

After hearing the news of her nomination and posting her reaction on Instagram, Sweeney told IndieWire, “I’m still in the ‘Is this happening? Is this real?’ phase. I don’t think that’ll ever happen for me because I’m constantly still starstruck and can’t believe this life is real because for years and years and years, I dreamt and worked so hard in the hopes of being able to just have one line in a scene with somebody like that. So being able to be in a category where I’m nominated amongst incredible dream actresses of mine, I will still forever be starstruck.”

Sydney Sweeney joins Marvel’s Madame Web cast

Sweeney just keeps adding and adding more amazing projects to her career.

The news that the Euphoria actress will appear in the upcoming Sony’s Spiderman Universe film Madame Web broke early this year. Sources say that she has joined Dakota Johnson to play a role in this film.

In the comics, Madame Web is despised as an older woman and is also connected to a life support system that looks like a spider web. For that reason, Madame Web never actually fought any villains. Sources have stressed it’s possible the project could turn into something else.

It is unknown who Sweeney will be playing in the film, but we are excited to find out.