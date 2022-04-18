Sydney Sweeney kisses her best friend in a white low cut tank top

Sydney Sweeney kisses her best friend in a low-cut top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Sydney Sweeney loves her best friend, and she isn’t afraid to show it.

Her best friend is a four-legged creature with whom she frequently posts photos.

The Euphoria star often walks and poses with her precious pup, a rescue dog named Tank.

Sydney shared a picture kissing her best friend, who happens to be her adorable dog. The actress was one of many who enjoyed the sights and sounds of Coachella over the weekend.

Sydney is taking a well-deserved break. She just got engaged and has celebrated great success in acting.

Sydney Sweeney kisses her best friend in a white low-cut top at a California festival

Sydney Sweeney shared an intimate moment with her best friend and dog, Tank.

Sydney and Tank were poolside at the Revolve Festival, which occurs the first weekend of Coachella. She captured the intimate moment with her dog in a photograph. Sydney closed her eyes and smiled as she kissed her dog.

She wrote in the caption, “tanks first festival.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sydney wore a white camisole with spaghetti straps that displayed a hint of her famous cleavage. She was barefoot and wore high-waisted jeans. Tank wore his birthday suit, which featured white fur and tan spots.

Tank licked Sydney’s neck in another as she threw her head back and smiled in joy. The background featured a pool and the palm trees that Palm Springs famously hosts.

Sydney’s comments were full of praise and admiration for the special moment. Some commenters also indicated that they were jealous of Sydney’s dog!

Pic credit: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

One envious commenter wrote, “I want to be that dog.” Someone agreed with the commenter’s desire and wrote, “I think we all do.” Another amused responder replied to the commenter, “I came here to specifically find this comment and you did not disappoint.”

Sydney did not disappoint either.

Sydney Sweeney joins Marvel movie with Dakota Johnson

White Lotus and Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney will soon have another role to add to her resume. She plays Cassie Howard, a teenager who experiences the trials and tribulations of high school, but her latest role is a departure from that.

The actress will join her first Marvel movie with Dakota Johnson also in the film. Sydney’s role is currently unknown, but fans are excited at the possibilities.

The film is Madame Web, based on a comic about an elderly paralyzed woman with myasthenia gravis.

Although Sydney’s role and the film’s plot are unknown, check back with Monsters and Critics for the latest updates.