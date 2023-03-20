Sydney Sweeney is at the top of her game right now having appeared in some of the biggest hit shows in recent months, including Euphoria, The White Lotus, and The Handmaid’s Tale.

She recently wrapped up shooting Americana, a modern-day Western film also starring Halsey, Eric Dane, and Simon Rex.

And, as if all that wasn’t enough, in January she signed on to star in a romantic comedy opposite Glen Powell which will shoot in Sydney, Australia. That may explain why her recent Instagram Story showed her hanging in the Land Down Under and soaking up some rays.

Sydney was seen in a selfie looking entirely relaxed as she lay outside in the intense Australian sun wearing a brown bikini top with ruffles and white detail from her collaboration with Frankie’s Bikinis.

The Euphoria star wore brown aviator sunglasses as she looked at the camera with a calm look on her face, clearly enjoying some rest and relaxation.

She wrote across the photo, “soaking up this aussie sun,” and revealed to her followers that her top was from Frankie’s Bikinis.

Sydney Sweeney showed off the newest bikini top from her Frankie’s Bikinis collaboration. Pic credit: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney recently dropped her collaboration with Frankie’s Bikinis

Sydney’s collaboration with Frankie’s Bikinis called Love Letters by Sydney Sweeney recently dropped and she was seen taking part in a sultry commercial to advertise the new line.

The blonde bombshell shared several pictures from the shoot, with the first one showing her laying on a vintage couch and staring intensely at the camera. She wore a white lace bra and underwear with matching thigh-high stockings.

Her hair was a dark brown compared to what fans are used to seeing, and she had heavier jewelry including a rhinestone choker necklace and a large cross.

She wore the x SYDNEY SWEENEY Tia Triangle Bikini Top in white which costs $115 and also comes in lime green and brown.

Sydney was seen wearing the brown version in her Instagram Story, which showed a close-up of the flirty, white floral pattern.

Other outfits included a white and pink leopard print one-piece suit called the Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit, which costs $245.

The entire collection, according to the website, is “inspired by the girl who follows her heart, with pieces that highlight Sydney’s gorgeous femininity and sweet romantic aura.”

Last summer, Sydney stirred up a bit of controversy when she talked about her finances and the fact that she couldn’t afford to take a break if she wanted to.

She was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter and said she has a real dream to become a young mom, however, she’s fearful of the stigma put on actresses who have children.

Sydney claimed she can’t afford to take a six-month break from acting if she wanted to stay home with her kids, despite the fact that she has starred in one of the most popular television series in existence.

She said, “I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have.”

She later added, “They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals.”