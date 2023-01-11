Sydney Sweeney at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Sydney Sweeney continues to impress as a fashion icon and a breakout actress.

The Euphoria star shared more of her iconic wardrobe sensibilities with her 14.4 million Instagram followers.

Sweeney, who was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (The White Lotus), illustrates to her fans she can dazzle on and off the screen.

The 25-year-old actress provided an Instagram Story of her wearing a stunning minidress of the bright pink variety.

She is pictured standing on a large staircase holding the rails. The minidress is strapless, possesses a rose pink dynamic, and features a flowery decoration around the front.

And as a cherry on top of the fashionable sundae, the dress has a cutout feature just below the floral arrangement.

Sydney Sweeney in a rose-pink dress

The White Lotus star has her hair placed in an updo by hair stylist Halley Brisker, with her bangs free-flowing down one side of her face. However, her face is not pictured as she bashfully looks away from the camera.

The entire visual look is designed by Molly Dickson, who captured the style for the model in London.

The pink-rose minidress designed by the Magda Butrym collection is accompanied by black pantyhose and matching strappy heels.

Pic credit: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

She completes the fashionable look by holding a black purse, which implies that Sweeney is about to break hearts in public.

In a separate Instagram share by stylist Molly Dickson, we get a full view of Sweeney walking down the staircase.

The Euphoria star’s make-up is applied elegantly by Melissa Hernandez with piercing dark-ish pink lipstick and subtle blush to match the color scheme.

Sweeney’s eyeliner is bold with fluttering eyelashes to make one believe she can fly.

While she is not sporting her typical photogenic pout in this photo, many might wonder how the Emmy-nominated actress accomplishes such a look.

Well, Sweeney has partnered with a skincare company, which she suggests brings out her best photos.

Sydney Sweeney endorses skincare brand Laneige U.S.

In a dazzling Instagram share, Sweeney was pictured vibrantly in a photo endorsing Laneige U.S.

Specifically, the critically acclaimed actress took to Instagram to brag about the Lip Sleeping Mask.

In the post, The White Lotus star says it helps accomplish her famous pout, writing, “My secret to a camera ready pout ~ my favorite lip sleeping mask from @laneige_us ✨.”

The product itself comes in colors and flavors including berry, gummy bear, and vanilla. The Lip Sleeping Mask is said to be a top seller and aims to nourish and hydrate to “prevent kissing flakey lips.”

In the picture, Sweeney’s make-up is vibrant with her mascara embellishing her eyelashes. She is rocking a different color top for each type of Lip Mask, and her lips are glossed and colored to perfection to emphasize the benefit of the product.

As far as when the star will return for Euphoria, at the moment, Season 3 currently does not have a release date.