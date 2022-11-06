Sydney Sweeney stole the show during a recent red carpet-appearance where she celebrated the arts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Sydney Sweeney gave new meaning to the phrase “pretty in pink” as the gorgeous actress turned heads with her latest red carpet look.

She attended the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday. Gucci sponsored this year’s gala, which honored artists Helen Pashgian and Park Chan-wook.

The Euphoria star was one of many well-known names on hand, with Addison Rae, Olivia Wilde, and Heidi Klum also at the event.

Sydney stood out amongst the crowd thanks to her unique ensemble.

The White Lotus actress took her outfit to the next level with a fabulous haute couture garment straight off the runway.

Sydney shared a few snaps from before the big event with her 14.4 million Instagram followers.

Sydney Sweeney stuns in Giambattista Valli

The images saw Sydney channeling her inner ballerina, complete with point shoes and ballet poses. Once Sydney hit the red carpet, she changed into glittery peep-toe stilettos with chunky platform heels.

The behind-the-scenes photos showed Sydney as she posed in front of a light pink background which added to the feminine vibes of the shoot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sydney rocked a ballerina bun with a side part. Her updo allowed viewers to catch a glimpse of her massive diamond stud earrings. Her makeup was light with mascara and soft pink lips, adding to her natural glow.

Sydney’s blush pink gown was from Giambattista Valli’s fall 2022 haute couture collection.

The dress featured head-turning floral sleeves with major volume and a deep V-neckline accentuating Sydney’s natural curves.

The pleated, layered skirt featured overlay and made room for Sydney’s matching pink tights.

Sydney received 354k likes for the share.

Sydney Sweeney’s boxing exercise

Sydney had maintained a fit physique before she was in the limelight.

The Washington native previously revealed that she was a trained fighter. Boxing is known for its cardiovascular benefits, with models like Gigi Hadid and Alessandra Ambrosio singing its praises.

Sydney’s experience may be slightly different from most runway models because she said she trained with men as a teenager.

Sydney told Marie Claire, “I’m trained in mixed martial arts. I started when I was 14 and did my first competition at 18. It was a grappling competition against all guys a weight category above me, and I got first place.”

She continued, “Those guys were probably saying, ‘Oh, we didn’t want to hurt her,’ but they were definitely trying. Everyone broke a sweat!”

Sydney’s commitment to exercise has been crystal clear whether she used boxing or ballet.