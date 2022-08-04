Sydney Sweeney is all smiles in purple bra as she gets dressed for clothing promo

Sydney Sweeney is giving her fans quite a view as she gets dressed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Sydney Sweeney meant what she said about not being able to make it in Hollywood on acting alone.

Instead, the Euphoria star is doing her best to make ends meet and build up a hefty net worth by using her popularity to land endorsement deals with companies who want her to rep their brand.

That includes posing for Australian clothing company Cotton On in a photo posted to the 24-year-old actresses’ Instagram Stories.

In the IG Stories share, the award-nominated actress smiled brightly as she pulled a long-sleeved lavender shirt down over her darker purple bra.

She wore matching lavender pants, and the photo showed off Sydney’s tiny chiseled waist and hourglass curves.

Sydney captioned the photo, “All comfort. All day. All you.” Then she tagged the clothing brand @cottonon and @cottononbody to show that this was an ad.

Sydney Sweeney is all smiles while pulling on a purple sweater. Pic credit: @sydneysweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney shows off new hair in a bathrobe

Sydney Sweeney’s purple bra photo came right on the heels of another revealing photo share. This one didn’t seem to be an ad, but it was just as stunning.

In it, the blonde bombshell was dressed in only a loose bathrobe as she showed off her new, gorgeous hair.

The Madame Web star made sure to tag her hairstylist, Glen Coco Oropeza, and her makeup artist, Melissa Hernandez, in the stunning photo, which has already racked up more than 2.5 million likes in just four days.

Euphoria star says acting won’t pay all her bills

Sydney Sweeney has been partnering with companies regularly to boost her net worth, which is reported to be a whopping $5 million.

Fans of the Euphoria star have been interested to know what she’s actually worth ever since her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which made headlines for her claim that she can’t afford to have children right now.

Sydney went so far as to share how much of her income she pays out to agents, lawyers, and even her publicist. The up-and-coming Hollywood starlet worked for five years in order to be able to afford a $3 million home in Los Angeles, one that she says she hopes to be able to stay in.

“If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in L.A. I take deals because I have to,” Sydney revealed.