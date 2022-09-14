Sydney Sweeney in black minidress for ‘NYC minute’

Sydney Sweeney looks beautiful, smiling for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Sydney Sweeney looked gorgeous in a black minidress during New York Fashion Week.

The Euphoria actress wore a beautiful dress for Tory Burch’s 2023 spring collection show earlier this week.

The actress attended the show with her blonde hair now cut over her shoulders and a bold red lip.

The minidress is pretty simple; the squared neckline accentuates the black choker with a heart stone dangling from it.

The dress hugged the actress’ curves from the waist up, but the bottom part of the dress gave her an hourglass shape.

She added some white socks with lace details underneath her platform black heels and a small handbag.

Sydney Sweeney stuns in Tory Burch

Besides the choker and handbag, she accessorized this look with a matching black manicure and a silver ring.

Tory Burch’s Instagram page tagged Sweeney in pictures of this look. Her own account has over 14 million followers.

The post’s caption read, “NYC minute with @toryburch for their spring 2023 show. #toryburchss23.”

This week has been very important for the actress. She recently attended the Emmy Awards, where she was nominated twice. Unfortunately, she didn’t go home with an Emmy this time.

Sydney Sweeney talks about fame and the pressure behind it

In HBO’s series Euphoria, Sweeney is known for her role as Cassie Howard, a popular girl who has some questionable friends and makes not the best choices.

Now, the 25-year-old will be part of Marvel’s Madame Web, which will only do more to further her career.

The Emmy-nominated actress sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about fame and the million new feelings that come with being part of the film industry.

She said, “The rejection you get while you’re trying to learn to be yourself is insane. It’s insane how adults look at you. I had no idea getting into this industry how many people have connections. I started from ground zero, and I know how f**king hard it is. Now I see how someone can just walk in a door, and I’m like, ‘I worked my f**king a** off for 10 years for this.”

Sweeney moved to Los Angeles, California, when she was 13 years old with her family to make her dream of being an actress reality. Not long ago, she was finally able to afford to buy her own house after living in a motel with her mother, father, and brother and constantly trying to get every acting job she could get.

She also talks about how different the industry is nowadays regarding how much the actors earn, “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that. “I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help. They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals.”