Sydney Sweeney impresses topless as bathrobe slips down

Sydney Sweeney wearing Miu Miu and Christian Louboutin at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Rising Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney goes topless for a stunning glamour shoot.

The stunning beauty has the acting skills to match, picking up two Emmy nominations for her portrayal of Cassie Howard in the HBO hit series Euphoria and The White Lotus.

The 24-year-old actor made headlines after getting candid about feeling financial pressure, holding back on having kids, and the reality of Hollywood salaries in the streaming era.

Sweeney has made a name for herself with television roles and has garnered a large social media following.

She has leveraged her fame to snag multiple brand deals and ambassadorships with fashion outlets such as Miu Miu.

Sweeney is yet to get a big break with a movie role and is set to star in the upcoming Sony’s Spider-Man Universe film Madame Web.

Sydney Sweeney lets the bathrobe slip for a topless glamour shoot

Sweeney went topless for a photoshoot looking gorgeous with her hair perfectly styled to compliment her face.

Celebrity makeup artist Melissa Hernandez, who frequently collaborates with the actress, opted for a lipstick shade that blended naturally with her cheek blush.

The beautiful actress is clutching a bathrobe in the Instagram photo which has slipped from her shoulder for a classy and sexy shoot.

She stuck a pose with her head turned looking away from the camera with a flower wallpaper for the backdrop.

The photo quickly racked up over 1.3 million likes a few hours from her 13.9 million Instagram followers.

Hair stylist Glen Coco Oropeza shared more snaps from the photoshoot on his Instagram page with Sweeney flashing a smile in another photo.

Sydney Sweeney explains why she won’t stop doing nude scenes

In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sweeney opened up about why she feels comfortable shooting nude scenes.

“People forget that I’m playing a character, they think, ‘Oh, she gets naked onscreen, she’s a sex symbol,’” she said, referencing her character Cassie Howard in Euphoria.

She continued, “And I can’t get past that. I have no problems with those scenes, and I won’t stop doing them, but I wish there was an easier way to have an open conversation about what we’re assuming about actors in the industry.”

Previously in an interview with Teen Vogue, Sweeney spoke about her relationship with Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson praising his direction when nudity is required for scenes.

She said the showrunner was “respectful” and “would never make me do something I didn’t feel comfortable with.”

Sydney added that she believes the nude scenes were necessary due to what is expected of her character Cassie in Euphoria.