Sydney Sweeney attends a Film Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Attending upscale and elite red carpet events has become the norm for actress Sydney Sweeney since launching her successful career in the entertainment industry.

It’s easy to recognize her from her undeniably intriguing role in Euphoria on HBO, but that’s definitely not the only part she has snagged over the years.

Because she’s such a dynamic actress with such a strong resume, it makes sense that she would receive invitations to walk red carpets on a regular basis.

One of the most recent red carpets she walked on happened to be for British GQ — and she looked absolutely ravishing during her appearance.

Based on the dresses and fancy gowns that Sydney wears in front of professional camera crews and paparazzi, she really knows how to dress her best.

Not long before her British GQ appearance, she posted a series of pictures to promote the high-end skincare line that she is partnered with right now.

Sydney Sweeney looked fabulous in her dramatic dress

While posing for flashing cameras on the British GQ red carpet, Sydney showed off the marvelously dramatic black gown she chose to wear for the evening.

What made the gown stand out more than anything else was the fact that there was a silver chest plate in the center where part of the black-colored fabric was missing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The chest plate was shiny and reminiscent of something a female superhero like Wonder Woman might wear. The top of the dress was designed with a turtleneck collar, a short sleeve on one side, and a long sleeve on the other side.

The bottom of the dress was formfitting enough to show off the curves of her lower stomach, hips, and thighs. It had somewhat of a mermaid-style cut as it opened up at the bottom towards her feet.

The blonde bombshell accessorized with silver earrings and several silver rings on her fingers. She added a thoughtful caption that said, “thank you @britishgq for such a wonderful night :) it was a pinch me moment to be recognized among such a talented group,” along with a few emojis.

Sydney Sweeney loves Laneige U.S.

Sydney is currently partnered with a skincare line called Laneige U.S. Their official Instagram page explains that they exist to provide true hydration from an expert perspective. Products from their line are available at Sephora, Amazon, Aritaum US, and Kohl’s.

Some of their popular items include Lip Glowy Balm in Berry, Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Lip Sleeping Mask, Radian-C Cream, and Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Exfoliating Toner.

Sydney posted a photo thread to highlight her involvement with the brand, and in the first shot, she was wearing a purple cable knit top with an off-the-shoulder design.

She held up a small container of her “favorite lip sleeping mask,” and interestingly enough, the container perfectly matched the shirt she was wearing.

Her makeup looked simple and clean-cut, with a little bit of shimmery eyeshadow, mascara, and clear lipgloss. In the second picture, she rocked a fuzzy white top that looked sort of like a feather boa. In the third image, Sydney wore a pink corset-style shirt or dress that provided babydoll vibes.