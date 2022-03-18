Sydney Sweeney frolics on the beach in a baby blue string bikini

Sydney Sweeney stars as Cassie Howard in the hit series Euphoria. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney frolics on the beach in a blue bikini while announcing her new partnership.

The 24-year-old Hollywood star recently got engaged to her 37-year-old boyfriend, Jonathan Davino.

Last month, Euphoria wrapped its second season, and the actress enjoyed a short vacation rocking a bikini in Hawaii.

Sydney Sweeney stuns on the beach in a blue bikini

Sweeney shared a video in which she strolled on a beach, rocking a string blue bikini. The stunning actress announced her partnership with skincare brand SOL by Jergens.

“SO EXCITED to announce this partnership!! i’m officially a #SOLMate.🥰 #SOLbyJergenspartner collaborating with @solbyjergens self-tanner has been an absolute dream. this is legit my secret for sun-kissed skin without worrying about exposure to harmful UV rays. i swear by their Water Mousse (i use the medium shade). 🙏” she wrote in the caption.

In the second photo on the Instagram post, Sydney Sweeny let her long blonde hair flow with her loose curls tucked behind her shoulders on one side as she looked into the distance posing with a bottle of Jergens.

The actress, who stars as Cassie Howard in the hit HBO series, Euphoria, spoke to People magazine about her partnership with SOL by Jergens.

Speaking about SOL by Jergens Sweeney said why the brand is important to her skincare routine.

“It’s my sun in a bottle. I’m always on the go and try to protect my skin as much as possible, so being able to use something that’s easy to apply, not messy and safer than cooking in the sun is why I’ve always been a fan of SOL by Jergens,” she said to the publication.

Sydney Sweeney set to star in Sony’s Marvel film Madame Web

Madame Web is usually a supporting character in the Spider-Man marvel comics. She is an older woman with myasthenia gravis, connected to a life support system resembling a spiderweb.

Dakota Johnson will portray the Marvel character with psychic abilities, and Sweeney has signed up for a yet-to-be-reported role.

Aside from her role in the wildly popular HBO series Euphoria, she also starred in another series on the network White Lotus.

In movies, she starred in The Voyeurs for Amazon and the psychological horror film Nocturne.

She is currently filming Tony Tost’s directorial debut movie National Anthem, which also stars Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey, and Simon Rex.