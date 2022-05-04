Sydney Sweeney folds leg in plunging minidress

Sydney Sweeney smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Sydney Sweeney didn’t just throw out ordinary poses as she showed off a thigh-skimming minidress look on social media this week. The Euphoria actress made it an eye-catching affair while prepping to speak to Jimmy Fallon, also turning her pre-show moment into a bit of a fashion show-off while folding a leg.

The 24-year-old thrilled her 12 million followers as she stunned in a plunging and busty yellow dress, with one image seeing her drawing attention to her super long legs from a glam and old-fashioned setting.

Sydney Sweeney sizzles in minidress and heels

Tagging mogul Kylie Jenner’s photographer, Amber Asaly, the Savage x Fenty ambassador wowed as she modeled a push-up and sleeveless Mugler dress.

Going figure-hugging as she stood by a doorway in her opening photo, Sydney showed off her cleavage and trim waist as she posed sending the camera a direct gaze, then upping the ante with a dramatic leg-fold as she stood amid paneled mahogany woods with a swipe right.

Here, the star rocked high-heeled sandals as she threw her head back a little, with the third shot toning things down. Sweeney here threw out a smile as she fixed her heels. She made sure to close her gallery with a statement pose, though, here standing with her hands on her hips.

“Heading to @fallontonight hope I dont get stuck in traffic again 😜 (don’t forget to watch!),” the caption read.

The photos have gained over 1.9 million likes. They come in the wake of a far more high-profile appearance, though. Sweeney this year joined the slew of A-Listers hitting up the 2020 Met Gala.

Sydney Sweeney stuns at Met Gala

The actress opted for a plunging, strapless, and bustier-style white gown with elegant waist ruffle accents. Thanking designer Tory Burch for her ballgown as she posted red carpet shots to Instagram, the SAG Award winner wrote, “What a dream night! honestly the most fun on a carpet I’ve ever had. thank you @toryburch for my first met and this incredible dress! still can’t believe this entire night was real :) (also sorry for the double post, insta did me dirty and moved all the crops on my pics).”

The Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC, was this year attended by just about every famous face around. All five Kardashian-Jenners were present, as were rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, models Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber, plus stars including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodriguez, and Blake Lively. Not attending were singer Justin Bieber and Prisoner hitmaker Dua Lipa.