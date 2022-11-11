Sydney Sweeney stunned on the cover of GQ. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Hollywood’s freshest It Girl, Sydney Sweeney, got a long, lean leg up on the competition (literally!) during a recent photo shoot for the cover of British GQ.

The 25-year-old beauty was an absolute smoke show as she struck a scandalous pose on top of a motorcycle, wearing a thigh-skimming red dress.

The crimson ensemble beautifully highlighted Sydney’s desirable frame by cinching around her trim waistline.

Sydney’s makeup looked fresh with a lightly winged eye, and her silky locks fanned out in the breeze.

The fierce look was elevated by the addition of thigh-high ruffled white boots with towering stiletto heels.

She expressed her immense gratitude towards GQ and its associate editor Olivia Pym in the heartfelt caption.

Sydney Sweeney looked incredible in sheer Armani to support Acqua for Life’s campaign

Sydney rocked the socks off a see-through purple dress by the legendary Italian luxury fashion house Armani to support Acqua for Life’s clean water campaign.

Acqua for Life was created in 2010 by Giorgio Armani to help provide safe drinking water for all humans.

So far, the charitable organization has served 450K beneficiaries in 22 countries and invested over 12M in water.

The five-foot-three actress pressed her hands against a full-length mirror as she glanced over her shoulder at the camera.

Her body looked out of control in the sexy gown, which she paired with cheeky undies and a bandeau bra.

Sydney rocked a chic ponytail with a cute flip at the end and pink eyeshadow with bold black liner.

Sydney Sweeney looked haute in ballerina-inspired look by Giambattista Valli

Sydney was a vision of pointed-toe perfection in a blush-pink Giambattista Valli couture design.

The garment included oversized sleeves with rose-like fabric accents and a flowy skirt.

The Handmaid’s Tale star looked like a pro as she struck her best ballerina pose for the high-fashion photo shoot.

Keeping with the theme, Sydney’s hair was slicked into a tight bun, and her large doe eyes were accentuated by heavy mascara.

She captioned the photo with a clever play on words, writing, “last night, feeling haute 🩰.”

Sydney’s Hollywood career seemed to go from zero to sixty, but in an interview with Elle magazine, she reflected on this time, saying, “I learned that I thrived on hectic craziness. I knew that this was my dream, that my dream was coming true—and I was going to work even harder to make sure that I kept building the career that I wanted.”