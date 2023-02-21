Sydney Sweney looked stunning as she took to the red carpet at the annual Berlin International Film Festival.

The Euphoria star wore a custom-made red gown by Miu Miu, bedazzled with red crystals, which matched her surroundings perfectly.

The fitted dress showed off the 25-year-olds slim yet curvy figure in the most flattering way as it fell to the ground leaving behind a short train.

Sydney wore her honey-colored hair parted in the middle with soft bangs and left it loosely curled around her shoulders.

She wore minimal makeup, showing her natural beauty with fresh, glowing skin, a subtle pink pout, and little else.

The actress wore no accessories, apart from a few thin silver bracelets, and let her sparkling dress take the limelight.

She shared photos of her red hot look on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Thank you @berlinale for welcoming our little film Reality with open arms. It couldn’t have been a more magical evening with everyone ♥️ and a big thank you to @miumiu for creating a dress of my dreams 🥰.”

Sydney Sweeney attends Armani Beauty event in Berlin

Sydney has been busy during her trip to the German capital. After attending the film festival, she also made an appearance at an event for Armani Beauty.

The actress was signed as the newest face of the beauty brand in January this year and is the face of their bestselling scent, My Way.

She walked the red carpet wearing a sheer, embellished dress by Giorgio Armani that featured a beaded bodice and tasseled skirt.

Sydney managed to thrill the paparazzi by doing a twist as she posed for photos, shaking the fringing on her dress.

For this gorgeous evening look, she swept her hair over to one side and wore a red lip, by Armani Beauty, of course, and later told fans she mixed two lip colors to achieve her look.

She shared a carousel of photos and wrote, “beautiful evening in berlin with my @armanibeauty family ♥️ mixed #armanibeauty lip power in shades 404 and 403 to create my new fave lip 🔥.”

Sydney Sweeney declares her love for Armani Beauty

After gaining Emmy nominations in 2022 for both Euphoria and The White Lotus, Sydney kicked off 2023 with the great news that she is the new face of both Armani Beauty and Armani My Way perfume.

She spoke to Vogue in January and expressed her love of the sweet notes in Armani’s My Way fragrance.

She explained excitedly, “I remember growing up and wanting to find that one scent that was ‘me,’ like if someone smelled it, they would think of Sydney. When I tried My Way I was like, ‘Holy moly!’ This is actually me.”

My Way is a rich and musky scent with a heart of vanilla, jasmine, and tuberose, and top notes of orange blossom.