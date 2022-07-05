Sydney Sweeney braless in halter top and knee-high boots straddles motorcycle

Sydney Sweeney continued her hot streak, sharing another snappy pic to prove she’s still the queen of the internet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia



Sydney Sweeney continued her hot streak online as she demonstrated why she is one of Hollywood’s most popular young stars.

The Euphoria actress, 24, known best for her knock-out turn as emotionally-damaged, preppy blonde Cassie Howard in the smash hit series that also stars Zendaya, has been on a tear lately, posting snap after snap while putting her body into a variety of revealing positions.

Sydney was at it again today as she gave a sneak look at her time posing for German photographer Ellen von Unwerth while wearing a skimpy halter top, glittery underwear, and knee-high boots.

Sydney Sweeney went braless for her recent photoshoot

In a sexy, one-pic post, Sydney likely got doom-scrollers everywhere frozen up and speechless as she nailed another sensual snap for the world to admire and drool over.

Showing off her tiny figure in a braless, sequined halter top and metallic bottoms that looked to be patched together with strung-together chunks of shimmery material, Sydney rocked perfectly-tousled locks and a seductive finger-nibble against an open-mouth pout.

Leaning forward while straddling a motorcycle, the actress was the picture of an old-school pin-up model similar to the likes of blonde-sensation Betty Grable.

Sporting some well-placed, angular shades at the base of her messy up-do, Sydney added a bit of wow-factor to the look by pressing her visible, knee-high-booted leg into the pedal at her foot while allowing some of her uncovered bust to hang out underneath the halter cup.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sydney recently snagged the Breakthrough Award

As the young star continues to dominate the minds and hearts of fans worldwide, Sydney also had cause for celebration of a different kind when she recently snagged an award at the ATX TV Festival ceremony.

Looking chic and svelte in a Fendi ensemble, Sydney took home the Breakthrough Award at this year’s event and shared the exciting news with her followers online, albeit a little late.

“I’m awfully late for this post but thank you…” penned the starlet before tagging ATX Festival. “[Thank you] for honoring me with the breakthrough award, and everyone who came to the panel. I really enjoyed my short time in Austin 🥰” Sydney concluded.

Euphoria was picked up for a third season after its highly-successful first two seasons had much of the population talking for months about the eclectic and drug-addled characters.

There is no official word yet on when the third installment will come out, but it will likely not be until late next year or early 2024.