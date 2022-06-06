Sydney Sweeney bends over in miniskirt with unbuttoned surprise

Sydney Sweeney poses close up. Pic credit: @sydneysweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney upped the ante before she even hit the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet last night. The Euphoria actress, enjoying immense success as the cult series basically stole the show on Sunday, updated her Instagram with her look of the night shortly before the awards. It was a leggy and unbuttoned affair from the blonde.

Posting for her 13.2 million Instagram followers, Sydney sizzled in a thigh-skimming glitter miniskirt and tiny crop top as she went girly, gaining over 2.6 million likes for her four photos.

Sydney Sweeney stuns in skimpy look for MTV Awards

Sydney opened the shot against a baby pink backdrop and matched her setting in pastel tones.

The 24-year-old leaned forward as she flaunted her super-long legs, wearing a glittery and barely-there miniskirt in pink, plus a tight and short-sleeved crop top shirt in peachy-pink tones.

Also donning massive silver platforms, the Savage x Fenty ambassador sent out her gorgeous facial features as she wore heavy and dark eyeliner, posing with one arm reaching down to her shin, then recreating a similar pose with a swipe right.

The popular actress sizzled as she flaunted her toned stomach, leaving the best until last as she shared a backside shot, and one of her close up and with her pale shirt unbuttoned. The star flashed her glittery pink bra while showing off pink-painted nails and matching ring jewelry.

“MTV,” a caption read.

Sydney tagged luxury Italian designer and sister brand to Prada, Miu Miu, for her look. Sweeney is an ambassador for the label, also adored by rapper Cardi B and regularly promoted by High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens and French model Thylane Blondeau.

Euphoria definitely came out as a winner last night. The series, also starring Zendaya, scooped up four awards, including Best Show, Best Performance in a Show, Best Fight, and Here For the Hookup. Also walking away with awards were singer Jennifer Lopez and Selling Sunset actress Chrishell Stause.

Sydney Sweeney had some convincing to do before acting career

Sydney has opened up on her path to fame, which came complete with her needing to convince her parents to venture into acting.

“My parents thought I was wanting to be a princess, that it wasn’t real. You couldn’t touch it. I was from a smaller town,” she told Jimmy Fallon. “So, I put together a five-year business plan presentation about what could happen if they let me!” The actress added: “I just Googled a lot. Google has a lot of information!”