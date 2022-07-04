Sydney Sweeney arches back in barely there bikini

Sydney Sweeney wears a skimpy bikini for USA. Pic credit: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney was feeling patriotic and shared skimpy bikini shots in honor of the Fourth of July.

The sultry shots featured Sydney on the beach as she arched her back and played in the sand. The Euphoria star wore a tiny white and blue bikini that was strapless and barely covered her assets.

Sydney, known for her acting chops and ample cleavage, has revealed that she feels comfortable baring her body. She shared the pictures with her 13.5 million Instagram followers, who appreciated her post.

Sydney Sweeney reveals fit body in tiny bikini

Sydney Sweeney shared some gorgeous bikini shots from a sunset beach photo shoot. The White Lotus actress wore a white and blue bikini that offered an eyeful.

The bikini top featured a tie to bring the look together.

Sydney invited fans to create their own caption and wrote, “I had that 4th caption so set 😂 but apparently it’s for may lol someone please help me with captions.”

Sydney played with her bikini top and tilted her head back with her mouth slightly ajar. Her blonde hair featured loose waves which blew in her face with the ocean wind.

Behind Sydney was a gorgeous sunset featuring deep blue and pink skies. Sydney’s bikini bottoms were also blue and white with stringy details. Although she did not offer a rear view, Sydney’s thong bikini showed a lot of skin.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sydney got into the mood in another shot as she arched her back, got onto her knees, and let her head fall behind her.

Sydney Sweeney talks about social media

Last month, Sydney attended the ATX TV Festival in Austin, where she fielded questions from curious reporters.

She spoke with Variety about social media and her relationship with it, expressing ambivalence toward the necessary evil.

She explained, “I have a love/hate relationship with social media. I did not grow up with it. I don’t think I had an Instagram until I was 16.”

Sydney said she spent a large chunk of her life without social media.

Sydney continued, “I grew up in a beautiful area of the northwest on a lake, so when I came to L.A., people’s values were so vastly different from where I grew up and having to learn how important social media is, especially in this industry, it’s been a learning curve.”

Sydney uses social media to share bikini pictures, something fans likely appreciate.