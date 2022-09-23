Sydney Sweeney arches back in a braless sundress for ’a perfect match’

Sydney Sweeney in a sundress looked stunning. Pic credit: @ImageCollect/ BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Sydney Sweeney arched her back in a braless sundress as she posed on the side of a boat for Tory Burch.

The Euphoria star known for her role as Cassie Howard looked incredible in a nautical photoshoot for designer brand Tory Burch.

Tory Burch is a designer brand dedicated to empowering women by redefining American luxury from a global point of view.

Sydney’s style has always been romantic and feminine, which effortlessly complements the Tory Burch aesthetic.

In the Instagram post, the American actress is pictured wearing an off-white sundress, minimal makeup to show off her natural beauty, and a new Tory Burch Bag.

The talented beauty posed off the side of a boat and is seen wearing the brand’s signature T Monogram Mini Crescent Bag.

Sydney Sweeney’s Tory Burch shoulder bag

The pattern on this T Monogram bag was inspired by traditional Pennsylvania Dutch quilting using woven jacquard.

This unique shoulder bag is available on the official Tory Burch website and retails for $448.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It features a soft microsuede lining, interior pockets for functionality, and an exterior sleeve for additional organization.

This bag can be worn tucked under the arm or crossbody with a removable strap. In the photo, Sydney opted for the small shoulder strap, which looks fantastic with the rest of the outfit.

It’s a perfect match for the star’s timeless elegance, which is why the brand captioned the photo, “A perfect match: @sydney_sweeney and our #TMonogram bag, with a timeless look designed for every occasion. #ToryBurchFW22 #ToryBurch”

Sydney Sweeny models for Tory Burch

Although this look was perfect for every occasion, the Euphoria star has also worked with the brand before, wearing their couture collection.

Sydney was nominated for two Emmys, one for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, for her role in White Lotus. The other was Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Cassie in Euphoria.

All nominees were invited to a luncheon for Glamour Magazine prior to the award show at the Holloway House social club.

Sydney looked like an ethereal angel in a custom Tory Burch gown and matching bag. She wore a long, flowy dress with a tight corset in a black and cream-colored floral pattern.

The talented actress added black boots and a black Tory Burch shoulder bag for contrast.

She accessorized the look with a pair of gold-colored, dangly floral earrings to bring her outfit together.

Her hairstylist Glen Coco Oropeza added Glam Seamless Hair Extensions into her blonde locks for a stunning pin-straight style to complement the rest of the look.

She took to Instagram to show off her look, captioning the post, “🐣 @toryburch x @glamourmag Emmy nominee luncheon”