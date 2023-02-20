Actress Sydney Sweeney arrived in style at the Berlinale International Film Festival on Saturday.

The beauty was at the event to attend the premiere of her new film, Reality.

Sweeney plays real-life former intelligence officer Reality Winner, a viral sensation who received the longest prison sentence on record for the unauthorized release of classified material.

The Euphoria star was pictured in an Alexander McQueen black suit with large side cutouts, which was adorned with jewels.

Sweeney rocked the edgy look, and the cutouts added another element to the fashionable outfit.

The actress had one ear lobe covered in hoop earrings that reduced in size up to the top in the stunning photo.

Sydney Sweeney combines edgy and allure at Berlinale International Film Festival

Sydney Sweeney’s bold choice for a bodycon suit dress at the formal event showed her risk-taking nature in fashion.

Sydney Sweeney on the red carpet at the Berlinale International Film Festival. Pic credit: BACKGRID

The stunning photo proved the risk paid off, as she looked incredible at the event, which took place at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Berlin, Germany.

The Hollywood star had her blonde locks pulled back in a ponytail, leaving a strand of hair hanging over her forehead.

Sweeney had a busy weekend promoting her upcoming film. She attended the 10-day Berlinale twice. She graced the event in a gorgeous Miu Miu red dress and shared the photos on her Instagram.

The actor looked entirely different for the day just hours after putting on the Alexander McQueen outfit.

Her hair was styled straight as she graced the red carpet in the rhinestone-covered gown featuring a square neckline and spaghetti straps.

Sydney Sweeney opens up about her physical transformation portraying Reality Winner

In 2017, Reality, a former Air Force linguist, received a surprise visit to her home by FBI agents. The then-25-year-old was interrogated and subsequently charged with leaking classified information to a whistle-blowers site.

Reality was sentenced to five years and three months in prison, the longest federal sentence ever, and served four years before being released to a transitional facility in 2021.

Sweeney spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her physical transformation for the role.

When asked about the most challenging aspect of the role, Sweeney said, “I tried to gain as much weight, to bulk up as much as I could. I started working out with a trainer and lifting weights. I did a lot of the exercises that Reality would post on her Instagram,” she said to the outlet.

“I was trying to go through her routine. She was also a yoga instructor, so I would do yoga. I tried to physically become Reality as much as possible.”

Reality was a competitive Crossfit enthusiast and now works as a coach.

The upcoming movie is based on an hour and a half of the interrogation, and to prepare for the role, Sweeney watched interviews of Reality and spoke to her on Zoom.

The actress said she received the support of Reality and her family. The former Intelligence contractor assisted the wardrobe and art department to assist Sweeney in creating a realistic portrayal.