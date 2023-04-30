Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino go on a date after breakup rumors

Sydney Sweeney and her fiance Jonathan Davino put on a united front after rumors that the pair have called it quits.

Social media observers were convinced that the Euphoria star was involved in a messy affair with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell.

Their on-screen romance will be the focus of their upcoming romantic comedy, but the pair have got fans talking due to their off-screen chemistry.

The couple was seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail wearing matching outfits on a date night in New York City.

This comes after Davino was seen leaving her home with a dog and some bags, which led fans to assume he was moving out. However, it appears he was just packing for a trip to New York.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sweeney was in NYC on business to attend an Armani Beauty event.

The actress also shared photos from the night out and kept her boyfriend off her social media as she had always done in the past.

“a new york night with my @armanibeauty friends and family 💜💗 celebrating the my way pop up :) #ArmaniMyWay #IAmWhatILive,” she added to the Instagram caption.

Sweeney is the face of the brand’s perfume My Way and starred in an advertising campaign earlier this year.

It is unclear if Davino accompanied his fiancee to the event, but Powell’s alleged breakup with his girlfriend Gigi Paris has put the Hollywood star’s relationship with the Chicago businessman in the spotlight.

Are Glen Powell and Gigi Paris still together?

The Australian actor and Paris have allegedly broken up after three years of dating.

While neither the Top Gun: Maverick star nor his girlfriend have confirmed the split rumors.

The 30-year-old model fueled the breakup rumors earlier this week by sharing a cryptic post, which she captioned, “Know your worth & onto the next.”

She also reportedly unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram but still follows Powell.

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino’s relationship timeline

Sweeney and Davion have been linked since 2018, when the pair were seen attending events together.

Davino accompanied The Euphoria star to Hulu’s 2018 Emmy Party.

They were seen the following year attending a New York Knicks basketball game in Madison Square Garden.

While the actress kept the relationship mostly private, in 2019, she revealed that she has a home in Chicago, where Davino is from.

As previously reported, last year, the actress said she doesn’t “date people in the spotlight,” and that included co-stars and musicians.

By March 2022, the pair were reportedly engaged after Sweeney was pictured with an engagement ring.