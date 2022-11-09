Swiss soccer star Alisha Lehmann sizzles in bodysuit for calendar reveal

Alisha Lehmann wowed fans with her recent calendar reveal. Pic credit: alishalehmann7/Instagram

Swiss soccer star Alisha Lehmann recently wowed fans with some sizzling social media content in support of her exclusive calendar.

The 23-year-old Aston Villa forward from Barclays Women’s Super League (BWSL) wore an all-black bodysuit that hugged her curves in a photo she shared online.

Her head-to-toe look also included black gloves over her hands, and she finished the captivating look with a pair of black high-heeled boots.

Lehmann kept her long blonde wavy hair styled similar to her on-field look. She kept it tied at the top with a ponytail cascading down by one side of her face.

She opted for dark eyeliner and eye shadow in her image, along with a light shade of pink lipstick or lip gloss.

Lehmann posed kneeling on a fancy white sofa that contrasted beautifully with her bodysuit for the photo. She kept her arms resting over one of the sides and gazed toward the photo viewer.

Lehmann didn’t include any fancy captions with this particular pic, instead directing fans to her IG bio link for her latest promotion.

On the same day, she also shared an Instagram video, again wearing the all-black bodysuit. In the clip, she lets her fans and followers know about the arrival of her first-ever calendar, delivering the message in four different languages.

“Hey guys excited that I’m going to be able to welcome the New Year in with you all with never seen before exclusive pictures inside my Official 2023 Calendar….,” Lehmann wrote in the caption for her video.

Alisha Lehmann wore brown bodysuit for dance clip

In a video shared on her official TikTok, Lehmann appeared with a friend for a fun dance clip on Halloween.

The video has Lehmann’s friend popping her head out from the right side of the screen as the song La Bomba (Exito Para Fiesta) by MarcMac Beats starts playing.

Next, Lehmann, wearing a sleek brown bodysuit, leans into the shot from the other side with her long blonde locks flowing down.

From there, Lehmann begins to dance her way into the frame as the upbeat song plays on. She takes a seat on the bed as her friend leans into the shot and begins to shake to the music.

Lehmann starts to lip sync and bounces a bit to the music before the short TikTok clip closes out.

Lehmann’s social media helps promote brands

Many sports stars have found ways to cash in with social media, including former UFC star Paige VanZant and college gymnast Livvy Dunne.

There’s no denying some of Lehmann’s star power comes from her enormous social media following. As a major star in the BWSL and with the Switzerland National team, she’s currently got 9.1 million followers on her Instagram and 6.2 million on TikTok.

That puts plenty of eyeballs on her various social media posts, allowing her to promote things like her new 2023 calendar and multiple brands or products.

According to Give Me Sport, a few brands Lehmann has worked with include Adidas and EA Sports. She’s sponsored by Adidas, which works with many other prominent athletes and celebs, including James Harden, Candace Parker, Kylie Jenner, and Snoop Dogg.

Lehmann’s name, image, and likeness were added to EA’s FIFA 23, giving the soccer video game a playable version of her.

She also shared a clip to her official Instagram showing her scans and announcing she’d be part of the newest FIFA game.

“I’m coming to the world’s game,” Lehmann wrote in her caption.

With such a large following on her various social media platforms, it seems there are probably many more opportunities on the way for the Swiss soccer star!