Soccer sensation Alisha Lehmann continues to show that she steps out in style, whether it’s a casual get-together, her birthday celebration, or another high-fashion event.

Lehmann celebrated her 24th birthday earlier this month and looked incredible in the black dress she chose for that occasion.

Based on her latest social media share, she may have chosen a new dazzling black dress, possibly to make a stunning statement at another event.

This one was also primarily black but longer than her previous birthday selection and featured a noticeably high slit on one side, revealing her long and toned leg. All along that slit cut were beautiful white beads or pearls, creating an eye-catching contrast.

Lehmann’s dress also featured a cutout that went above her hips, around her sides, and extended to her back. Like the slit, this cutout portion also featured white beads or pearls for a unique look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wore her blonde hair tied back and away from her face, although some of her blonde locks still fell across her shoulder. Lehmann also wore dark eyeliner and lashes with very light lipstick or gloss.

Alisha Lehmann shows stunning new black dress

The Swiss soccer star shared her latest look via a carousel post on Instagram, with photos showing her standing inside a fitting room and facing the camera or the side.

Lehmann also uploaded several videos to show other angles of her dress, including a back view revealing portions of her lower back due to the cut.

To complete her stunning ensemble, Lehmann wore black open-toe, strappy Alexander Wang heels, shown in several pics and videos.

“Be casual,” Lehmann wrote in her caption, although her outfit seemed anything but that.

Her latest Instagram share had picked up over 582,000 likes and over 2,200 comments.

Alisha Lehmann’s endorsements

Lehmann is becoming a promotional powerhouse with a growing social media fanbase that includes 11.3 million followers on Instagram. She’s been part of several significant partnerships or endorsements, including Coca-Cola and EA Sports.

She currently plays for the Women’s Super League (WSL) as a forward with Aston Villa. Lehmann also represents her nation, Switzerland, in international play. With that, she became a playable character in EA’s FIFA 23 video game, which she has regularly promoted.

In September, she shared a video from when she had her head scanned so they could create a virtual version of her in the game. Lehmann also spoke about the excitement of being part of the game and how it’s good for the younger generation.

“I think it’s a very big deal that the younger generation can play with the idols they have in women’s football,” Lehman said.

“I think it’s so important for women’s football,” she said, adding, “I think it’s time that we’re on FIFA and that everyone can have fun with it.”

Lehmann will be back in the real game with her Aston Villa club on Sunday, as she and the team face Fylde in the fourth round of the FA Women’s Cup. Much like she does with her outfits and endorsements, it won’t be surprising to see the Swiss soccer star make a statement on the field.