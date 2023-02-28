Fresh off a thrilling win in the fifth round of the FA Cup, Swiss soccer star Alisha Lehmann is showing off her sporty fit featuring one of her favorite brands.

The 24-year-old Aston Villa FC forward rocked a primarily blue sports bra featuring bits of orange on the straps and another orange piece in the bottom center of the bra.

She paired that with a pair of comfortable-looking and curve-hugging matching pants. The combination of items accentuated Lehmann’s lean and toned figure as she struck a pose in a tall mirror to capture a video.

She shared the clip on her Instagram Stories, which later appeared on fan accounts. In the video, Lehmann, with her long blonde locks flowing to her waist, starts with her cell phone in hand and her back turned slightly to the mirror to reveal her new outfit.

Stormzy’s Hide & Seek plays as Lehmann eventually turns to face the camera and playfully does a kick toward the mirror.

Based on Lehmann’s text over the slide, the items came from Adidas, and she’s a big fan of the fit.

“Loving my new Adidas outfit,” the Swiss soccer sensation wrote, adding heart-eyed emojis to accompany the message.

Alisha Lehmann’s soccer club seizes a thrilling victory

Lehmann’s latest outfit reveal comes soon after she and Aston Villa FC defeated West Ham in the fifth round of the FA Cup. The two teams met this past Sunday.

The matchup remained tied once full-time had expired. That left the game up to penalty kicks, and Aston Villa capitalized, making seven of theirs compared to just six for West Ham.

Highlights arrived on YouTube showing the dramatic victory, with Lehmann and her teammates celebrating on the pitch.

Lehmann and Aston Villa are back in action on Sunday, March 5, as they’ll take on Everton in an early morning matchup.

Alisha Lehmann’s Adidas connection and social media power

Lehmann has become a social media sensation in addition to soccer. The international footballer boasts 12 million followers on the ‘gram who support her career and outside endeavors. Among the brand partnerships and promotions that Lehmann has worked with are EA Sports, Coca-Cola, and Adidas.

She has an Alisha Lehmann page on the Adidas UK website. As of this writing, it features just one item: their classic sneaker, the Adidas Superstar, available in multiple colors.

Lehmann has shared several posts on her official Instagram supporting the sports brand. One included her caption “When Football is Everything” and featured the Swiss soccer star dribbling a soccer ball in the air, laying back on a couch to toss it up and catch it, and even taking a soccer ball out of the oven.

As the video closes, Lehmann also slides a colorful Adidas sneaker cake onto a counter, further driving home the message. Her gear for the clip appears to include Adidas, with black sneakers with the trademark stripes visible as her footwear of choice.

Per Sky Sports, the video above was part of a 70s-inspired campaign Lehmann participated in last year as part of Adidas’ Family Reunion event in London. The event brought together influencers, footballers, and friends to watch the men’s World Cup 2022 matchup involving Team USA versus England.

“It’s the best thing that I can influence people of social media. You can show them the good things, like hard work and what you need to do [to make it as a footballer],” Lehmann said of her presence on the various platforms.

With millions of followers on her social media, expect to see more content in the future from Lehmann celebrating Adidas and other brands she loves.