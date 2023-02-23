Switzerland’s soccer sensation Alisha Lehmann has returned to her team’s region with a game on the way and recently took time to share incredible views with her fans.

The 24-year-old forward for the Aston Villa FC of the Women’s Super League uploaded photos as she struck various poses with beautiful city scenery behind her in Birmingham, England.

For her latest social media shoot, she wore a light gray long-sleeved ribbed crop top that resembled a sports bra, with sleeves and a top piece included.

She paired her top with a matching pair of curve-hugging ribbed pants that looked soft and comfortable for a casual day away from the pitch.

In a carousel post, she included seven unique images of herself, the first of which was a close-up selfie with her straight blonde hair falling past her shoulders and chest.

Lehmann also had her makeup on point, with dark lashes, brows, and pink lipstick, as seen in another close-up image. Her accessories appeared minimal, sans a visible belly button piercing.

Alisha Lehmann shows off incredible views with city background

In her second image, Lehmann moved her camera or phone away from her a bit more, revealing more of her toned midsection.

Lehmann’s fourth image shows her basking at the moment with a sideways pose, revealing another angle of her pants and her long blonde hair flowing down her back past her waist.

The Swiss soccer star stands tall with her hands atop her head, possibly fixing her hair, with her gaze down toward the floor in her fifth image.

In her sixth photo, Lehmann is flashing a bright smile as she stands on the couch, possibly having some fun jumping for the pic.

A final image features a shot taken by another camera or phone and has Lehmann striking a pose and holding her cellphone away from herself, possibly to capture a gorgeous pic of herself and the city scene,

Her caption was ambiguous as she wrote, “No one,” and added stars and sun emojis. It’s possible Lehmann was saying no one compares to her.

Lehmann has 11.8 million followers on Instagram, so it’s unsurprising that her latest carousel post picked up over 650,000 likes and 3,000-plus comments admiring the shots.

She re-shared several of the above shots on her official IG and included a photo of herself sitting in a chair and smiling with her sunglasses atop her head.

“Took the sun back from Spain. Your welcome Birmingham people,” Lehmann said of her return to her WSL team’s home area.

Alisha Lehmann jokes about the weather in Birmingham. Pic credit: @alishalehmann7/Instagram

Lehmann and Aston Villa FC return to the pitch for an important game on Sunday, February 26, as they take on West Ham in the fifth round of the FA Women’s Cup.

Lehmann promotes her personalized items for fans

With such a large following behind her, Lehmann is among the notable sports stars cashing in with social media. Some may compare her to LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, but the comparisons fall short as Lehmann’s not a student-athlete. She’s also a global sensation in football and boasts over three times the following that Dunne has on the ‘Gram.

While Lehmann partners with major brands like Coca-Cola, EA Sports, and more, she also promotes her items that fans can buy. Among them are the Alisha Lehmann 2023 calendar, currently available for $37 and featuring a variety of shots of the Swiss soccer star.

There’s also a $25 Hot Pink photo with Lehmann rocking an all-pink outfit, including an open jacket and bra underneath.

For customers on a budget, Lehmann offers a $14 mug with her face on it in black and white along with the message, “Love from Alisha, 7” in pink.

Lastly, a $7 birthday card is available, which features another stunning image of Lehmann on the front and a message, “Happy Birthday Love Alisha 7,” in the card’s interior.

Most likely, Lehmann’s biggest fans are supporting her by purchasing some of these personalized items and continuing to root for the soccer star’s success on the pitch and social media!