Alisha Lehmann continues to shine in the English women’s Super League as a member of the Aston Villa football club. However, she also continues to show her social media presence, unveiling a variety of content to her followers.

While she’s revealed bikini pics from her Miami getaway or shown off dazzling outfits from big events, Lehmann has been back on the pitch more recently. Her team has an upcoming match, so there’s work to be done in preparation.

She shared a carousel post of images from what she referred to as “today’s session” in her caption as she practiced with her teammates.

For the session, Lehmann wore a longsleeved red zip-up top featuring a white band on one sleeve and a grey band on the other. Her bottoms consisted of grey curve-hugging mesh shorts with white diagonal lines on the front, leaving her toned legs visible in various shots.

Both items featured the Puma logo and the Credit Suisse name, potentially as the team or gear sponsor.

Along with those items, Lehmann rocked crisp white Puma socks and a sweet mint green pair of kicks as she got in some training.

She kept her long blonde hair in a multi-section ponytail, tied at the top of her head with a black hair scrunchie.

Alisha Lehmann wows in pictures from the pitch

Lehmann shared five images with her 11.8 million Instagram followers, all of which had the soccer star standing out in contrast to the green. The first featured her with one leg forward in a running stance as if she was about to participate in an agility drill.

A second image has a side shot of Lehmann with her back somewhat to the camera, with one leg slightly crossed in front of the other, her arms going in opposite directions, and her focus aimed down at the field.

In Lehmann’s third slide, she appears to be working on dribbling or passing skills, with one knee raised and the soccer ball in the air as if she’s bounced it.

The final two shots have Lehmann smiling on the pitch and possibly joking around with her teammates during their practice session.

While the latest photos weren’t of the bikini type or showing Lehmann in a stunning outfit for an event, fans showed plenty of love by hitting like on her IG post. As of this writing, her pitch practice images had collected over 774,000 likes and 1,800-plus comments for the Swiss soccer star.

Lehmann’s Aston Villa squad is coming off a 6-2 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion a week ago. They’ll play in the fifth round of the FA Women’s Cup, taking on Wes Ham on Sunday, February 26.

Alisha Lehmann promoted boohooMAN with a giant teddy bear

As mentioned, Lehmann has a massive following on social media, as she’s approaching 12 million followers on Instagram. According to GiveMeSport, she has taken over the title of “most-followed sportsperson” from Switzerland.

Lehmann hit 11.4 million followers earlier this month, as she surged past Federer’s 11.2 million. She’s now at 11.8 million followers and counting. With that many individuals viewing and interacting with her posts, it also allows Lehmann to promote various brands and their products or services.

Earlier this month, she shared a post as a paid partnership with the clothing brand boohooMAN. In a series of images, Lehmann playfully sits on a large fuzzy teddy bear on some stairs, with her long, straight blonde hair flowing and a smile on her face.

Lehmann wore a pair of thick grey sandals, white or beige cargo trousers, and a neutral-colored crop top for three images. The final pic has Lehmann standing up as she fixes her hair, revealing her toned midsection and the entire outfit from head to toe.

“Bear with me,” she wrote in her caption, adding several bear emojis and a tag for the @boohoomanofficial Instagram page.

According to boohooMAN’s About Us, the brand prides itself on being “fashion’s best kept secret in menswear” as they combine “cutting edge design with an affordable price tag.”

The brand offers a variety of clothing items sorted by styles for going out, active, plus, and tall, along with shoes and accessories.

Lehmann didn’t specify any items she might have been wearing from the men’s brand, but the design of her trouser is similar to that of the brand’s Washed Carpenter Cargo. The item is only available in the Tall section in sizes 34, 36, 38, or 40, in the Ecru color, with a price of $27.50.

As of this writing, boohooMAN indicated they were running a 50 percent off sale for the long weekend and also indicated anyone using their mobile app could get 60 percent off tees and hoodies for a limited time.