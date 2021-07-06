Swavy TikTok death: Matima Miller AKA BabyFace.S reportedly shot dead

Matima Miller, 19, was a TikTok star that was tragically shot to death on the 4th of July. Pic credit: Swavy/Instagram.

Tiktok star Swavy was reportedly killed in a deadly shooting at age 19, according to several sources.

His real name was Matima Miller, and he went by the name BabyFace.S. on TikTok, where he has about 2.5 million followers.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, a 19-year-old man was fatally shot Monday morning near the 700 block of Elbert Place.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the report published on Delaware Online, the responding officers did not say where the victim was shot. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Swavy was not named in the report; however, the details on the deadly shooting correspond with his with a video from his friend, Damaury Mikula, who goes by Kid Maury on YouTube.

In the video, Mikula reveals Swavy was shot in the morning, and he lived in the Wilmington, Delaware, area where the tragic shooting occurred.

Swavy was a prolific dance video creator on TikTok, with some of his videos garnering over 1.5 million views.

Tributes pour in for Swavy

Many fans of Swavy expressed shock and disbelief over the news of his death. While many shared theories about the motive, others paid tribute to the late TikTok star.

I’m lost of words rn swavy bruh you was my favorite tiktoker y will forever be missed ur vibe on TikTok was everything not only that but ur smile to we’re gonna miss the airport videos and the videos with the gang and everything we love you swavy you rest in paradise love💔 #LLS pic.twitter.com/qBnwY9KYLM — Daniela (@Daniela21082912) July 6, 2021

Rest up sweet man 💔🕊 babyface.s aka swavy 🙏🏽 . Y’all really done killed this man mistaking him for an “opp “ pic.twitter.com/TUgbYdbSjC — shugg💕 (@hii0ffshugg) July 6, 2021

A fan paid tribute to Miller on Facebook, remembering how the 19-year-old Tik Tok star inspired him:

“How bro when I tell y’all Swavy was my favorite tiktoker bro I have a couple videos of me tryna dance like him I remember when I texted him n told him that he was my idol and my favorite tiktoker and I wanted to be jus like him n he said jus keep your hopes up and just believe and I said ok…”

Unconfirmed rumors about Miller’s death

There are social media reports of a death video purportedly showing the shooting death of the 19-year-old TikTok star. However, Monsters & Critics have not been able to verify that this video exists.

Other rumors suggest that Miller was a victim of mistaken identity, while others claim that he was affiliated with a gang.

None of these rumors have been substantiated, and Delaware Police are requesting information about Millers’ death.

In a press release, the police released a contact number for those who have information about Miller’s death:

“Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Mackenzie Kirlin at (302) 576-3653.”

The shooting death of Miller is currently under investigation, and no suspects have been named to the media at the time of writing this report.