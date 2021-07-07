Suzzanne Douglas death: The Parent Hood actress dies at 64

Actress Suzzanne Douglas, who is best known for her role in The Parent Hood, has died at age 64.
Several of her family members confirmed the news on Facebook. The cause of death has not yet been made public at the time of writing this report.
Douglas’s cousin, Angie Tee, announced her death on Facebook with the following statement. “Suzzanne Douglas, a beautiful and talented actress, made her transition today. She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin.”
In the statement, Tee pays tribute to the late actress’s career achievements:
“I can remember growing up, there weren’t very many black actresses who had starring roles, but there was my cousin with the lead role in ‘Tap’ starring alongside great dancers such as Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis Jr.”
“She also performed with Angela Bassett and Whoopi Goldberg in ‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back’The Inkwell, Jason’s Lyric and so much more the list goes on. The world will miss your talent, but your soul will live on forever. Rest in Paradise, my beautiful cousin Suzzanne you will be missed RIP.”
Her daughter Jordan Cobb announced on Twitter that she is taking time off due to a death in the family.
Ava Duverney leads tributes for Suzzanne Douglas
When They See Us director and writer Ava DuVernay paid tribute to Suzzanne Douglas, describing her as a “confident actress” and “quiet, elegant force.”
Douglas starred as Grace Cuffe in the critically acclaimed Netflix mini-series, When They See Us, in her final role.
Many tributes poured in for the late actress, with many fans remembering her movie’s roles, beauty, and acting ability.
Another fan wrote: “RIP to one of the prettiest TV moms, Suzzanne Douglas!”
Actor Reagan Gomez posted a lovely pic of herself with Douglas.
Who was Suzzanne Douglas?
Douglas was born in Chicago, Illinois, and grew up in a public housing complex. She is best known for playing Jerri Peterson in the sitcom The Parent Hood.
She also starred in the movie Tap, which earned her an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her portrayal of Amy Simms.
Douglas performed guest or recurring roles in numerous television series, including The Cosby Show and NYPD Blue.
She died on July 6, 2021, at the age of 64. Her cause of death is currently unknown. She is survived by her husband Roy Jonathan Cobb and her daughter, Jordan Cobb, who is also an actress.