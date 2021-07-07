Suzzanne Douglas death: The Parent Hood actress dies at 64

The late actress Suzzanne Douglas discusses playing Cissy Houston in the 2015 Lifetime movie Whitney. Pic credit: YouTube/AriseEntertainment

Actress Suzzanne Douglas, who is best known for her role in The Parent Hood, has died at age 64.

Several of her family members confirmed the news on Facebook. The cause of death has not yet been made public at the time of writing this report.

Douglas’s cousin, Angie Tee, announced her death on Facebook with the following statement. “Suzzanne Douglas, a beautiful and talented actress, made her transition today. She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the statement, Tee pays tribute to the late actress’s career achievements:

“I can remember growing up, there weren’t very many black actresses who had starring roles, but there was my cousin with the lead role in ‘Tap’ starring alongside great dancers such as Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis Jr.”

“She also performed with Angela Bassett and Whoopi Goldberg in ‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back’The Inkwell, Jason’s Lyric and so much more the list goes on. The world will miss your talent, but your soul will live on forever. Rest in Paradise, my beautiful cousin Suzzanne you will be missed RIP.”

Her daughter Jordan Cobb announced on Twitter that she is taking time off due to a death in the family.

Ava Duverney leads tributes for Suzzanne Douglas

When They See Us director and writer Ava DuVernay paid tribute to Suzzanne Douglas, describing her as a “confident actress” and “quiet, elegant force.”

Douglas starred as Grace Cuffe in the critically acclaimed Netflix mini-series, When They See Us, in her final role.

Suzzanne Douglas was a quiet, elegant force as we made WHEN THEY SEE US. A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer. I’m grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love. pic.twitter.com/1ZhaucGEiK — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 7, 2021

Many tributes poured in for the late actress, with many fans remembering her movie’s roles, beauty, and acting ability.

Sad news…actress @suzzannedouglas has passed away. Several of her family members confirm on Facebook that the longtime actress has passed away at the age of 64. Many remember her as @larenztate's mom and @joethemorton's wife in The Inkwell. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Q2bj8lg0Zv — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) July 7, 2021

Well known actress #SuzzanneDouglas passes away at the age of 64. She was known her work on Jason’s Lyric, The Parent Hood, Tap, How Stella got her groove back,The Good Wife, The Inkwell and many more. Rest In Peace queen 👑 🙏🏾💔 pic.twitter.com/3owbMrkepd — Beautifulismyblack (@BlackNProud365) July 7, 2021

Another fan wrote: “RIP to one of the prettiest TV moms, Suzzanne Douglas!”

RIP to one of the prettiest TV moms, Suzzanne Douglas! 🖤🕊 pic.twitter.com/IhHLzd34zj — 🗝 (@DiaryOfKeysus_) July 7, 2021

Actor Reagan Gomez posted a lovely pic of herself with Douglas.

Ya’ll need to get into #Tap! ALL of the tap legends including a young Savion Glover. It was so good & Suzanne was incredible😍 pic.twitter.com/YGgtCSGDmk — Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) May 9, 2021

Who was Suzzanne Douglas?

Douglas was born in Chicago, Illinois, and grew up in a public housing complex. She is best known for playing Jerri Peterson in the sitcom The Parent Hood.

She also starred in the movie Tap, which earned her an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her portrayal of Amy Simms.

Douglas performed guest or recurring roles in numerous television series, including The Cosby Show and NYPD Blue.

She died on July 6, 2021, at the age of 64. Her cause of death is currently unknown. She is survived by her husband Roy Jonathan Cobb and her daughter, Jordan Cobb, who is also an actress.