Suzanne Somers wants to celebrate her 75th birthday by posing nude for Playboy

Suzanne Somers says that she wants to pose nude for Playboy magazine to celebrate her 75th birthday and that she wants Annie Leibovitz to be the photographer.

Suzanne Somers will be 75 on October 16, 2021.

The 73-year-old Three’s Company star shared her wish during an interview with Access Hollywood.

“Maybe on my 75th birthday. Actually, that would be really cool. I would like to have Playboy – I would like Annie Leibovitz to shoot me nude for Playboy for my 75th birthday, OK? That’s now on record.”

Somers has appeared on Playboy on two occasions, in 1980 and 1984, according to Fox News.

Monsters & Critics reported that Dolly Parton, 74, also said that she wanted to celebrate her 75th birthday by posing for Playboy.

Somers posted a photo of herself in her birthday suit

Suzanne Somers caused controversy when she posted a nude bathtub photo on her Instagram page in April 2019.

She also caused a stir on social media in October 2019, when, at the age of 73, she took to Instagram to post a picture of herself in her birthday suit. The photo showed her crouched in grass and flowers. She appeared to be nude and her arms were folded across her breasts.

The photo went viral on social media and she later told Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy that it received 168 million hits. Many fans liked the photo and praised her for daring to bare it all at her age while others scolded her, saying she was too hold for it.

“Please put them back on! cover that face also,” one offended Instagram user said. “That ship sailed long ago… be happy to be an old has-been actress from the 70s… maybe go to church… get ready for where you’re going one.”

But Somers explained that she was not naked in the photo. She only looked like she was naked.

“I leaned down so that my hair would look like it was part of the grass. I dropped my top — I was all covered… And then I thought, ‘Well, that’s not bad.’ Because I looked like I was naked, but I wasn’t.”

But after having said that, she wants to bare it all for her 75th birthday. It’s clear that she is not concerned about her critics who think she is too old to shoot nude pics.

She told Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy:

“I thought, ‘Well, this is a new way to age.’ What I want women and men… to know [is] it ain’t over. It’s how you take care of yourself going forward.”

She said she was comfortable with her age and hopes that her acceptance will encourage others to accept themselves too. She added that she still has energy at her age.

Somers recently bragged about having sex twice a day

The latest news comes after Somers told the Daily Mail in October that she and her husband, Alan Hamel, 83, still have a very active sex life and that they were taking hormones and PT-141 shots to boost their sexual arousal.

Sumers that she and Hamel were having sex twice a day as a result of the “sex shots” they were taking.

But after completing six weeks of bed rest following a recent hip fracture, she told the New York Post in January that she wished she could say the fracture was due to having too much sex.