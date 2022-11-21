Supermodel Helena Christensen stuns topless in never-published shoot

Helena Christensen stunned in risqué photo shoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Danish model Helena Christensen sent hearts racing yesterday with a string of sultry snaps from a never-published photo shoot.

The brunette beauty could be seen wearing a white crochet bikini among several other ensembles, but the most eye-catching were the photos of her wearing nothing at all on top.

Helena’s flawlessly tousled, deep-brunette mane of hair looked fierce in a style of messy perfection, and her makeup was effortlessly chic.

She revealed in the caption that the steamy series never made it to print because the photographer was in a motorcycle accident shortly after the shoot.

The stunning star first began modeling in the late 80s, and just a few years later, she was being featured on magazine covers and runways all around the world.

Nowadays, Helena is a legend in the industry, and with jaw-dropping photos emerging all the time, there’s no sign of her slowing down.

Helena Christensen stunned in Coco de Mer London collaboration

If anyone could make a crab walk pose in the grass sexy, it’s clearly Helena, as seen in a recent photo shoot for Coco de Mer London, a luxury lingerie brand.

Beyond being a proud ambassador, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel is also a huge fan of vintage lingerie and empowering other women through feminine fabric choices.

Helena said of being a face for the brand, “It’s wonderful to have a sense of yourself radiating something that makes others perhaps feel inspired by you.”

In the most recent promotional photo shoot, her hair was a sweet shade of cherry red worn in classic waves, and she added a punchy red lip for extra drama.

Other photos in the share gave fans a full-length view of Helena’s fabulous figure in all its glory.

Helena Christensen showed off sculpted figure in swimsuit by river rapids

Helena took to social media late last month with a dreamy carousel of photos that showed her lounging and playing in a white floral-printed one-piece swimsuit beside a river.

The 53-year-old beauty appeared to be living her best life in the revealing number, which placed all focus on her miles-long legs and fit frame.

She captioned the nature-inspired share, “Life in technicolor.”

In addition to being a bonafide beauty guru, Helena is also remarkably outdoorsy. She’s even come up with her own “river-side exfoliator” using a combination of coffee grounds, coconut butter, and essential oil.

Helena told the Sydney Morning Herald, “I mix it all together and use that as a body exfoliator. I take it with me down to the river, and I sit there on a rock and scrub. It makes you feel good and gives you a rush in your body. Which definitely makes it better when you jump into the river straight after.”