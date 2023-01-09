Helena Christensen wows in a beach selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Legendary supermodel Helena Christensen looked decades younger than her 53 years as she poured her famous figure into a swimsuit.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel showed off her age-defying physique and natural beauty for another sun-soaked selfie at the beach.

Helena, who shot to fame back in the 1990s, is no stranger to posing up a storm in front of the camera.

Over the years, the Danish-born model has graced the covers of plenty of magazines, including Vogue, Elle, and many more.

Helena is also no stranger to showing off her stellar style, often sharing her latest ensemble with her loyal legion of fans online.

On Sunday, Helena took to her Instagram to upload a slew of sizzling snaps of her posing up a storm on the beach.

Helena Christensen sizzles in swimsuit for beach selfie

Wearing nothing but a figure-hugging swimsuit for her fun day in the sun, Helena exuded confidence and style.

Making sure all eyes were on her tiny waist and sun-kissed skin, the mom-of-one looked sensational in the sage green swimsuit.

Helena, who is in her 50s, proved she still has it as she struck several poses on the gorgeous beach.

The stunner swept her wet, chocolate tresses back into a bun for her day at the beach.

Helena captioned the sizzling selfie, “I’d swap for a tail any day.”

Helena Christensen reveals the ‘hardest physical activity’ she has ever done

It’s been over 30 years since Helena burst onto the scene and embarked on her super successful modeling career – and her body doesn’t appear to have changed one bit!

It’s clear that Helena puts in some serious work at the gym to maintain her sensational figure.

“I think it’s important to shake it up and do as many different forms of workout as possible,” she told Daily Mail.

But the ’90s icon also noted that she likes to involve nature in her workouts.

From trekking to hiking and even chopping wood, “it’s the best way of working out because it doesn’t really feel like a workout,” Helena added.

The brunette beauty also likes to break a sweat doing pole dancing, telling Harper’s Bazaar UK that it’s “the hardest physical activity I have ever done in my life.”

Another go-to workout for Helena? Boxing. “I like to feel strong,” she added.

Despite her commitment and dedication at the gym, Helena doesn’t believe in diets.

“I’m not the kind of person who will limit myself to any kind of food,” she told Allure, revealing she “could not live without” carbs, including pasta and bread.

Preach, Helena, preach!