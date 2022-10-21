https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVc5y80DRRk1LG5p20NJ-6NPg4_Fyt0I9

Mixing old styles with new, Helena revealed that while the trousers were a new purchase from the Spanish clothing brand Mango, the body was vintage.

Its intricate lace detailing complimented Helena’s svelte figure as it hugged her at the waist.

Wearing her dark hair tied back, Helena’s trademark fringe was swept artfully across her forehead.

The model also showed off one of her nine tattoos as she stood with one foot up on a comforter.

Pic credit: @helenachristensen/Instagram

Helena Christensen supports AIDS charity

Helena also turned heads this week with a cheeky post to promote a charity winter scarf as the weather turns cooler.

The item, in collaboration with American artist Ed Ruscha and the Gagosian gallery, is being sold to fundraise for organization Red — a foundation Helena has supported several times.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Founded by U2 frontman Bono in 2006, the charity aims to help eliminate HIV/AIDS in eight African countries, namely Eswatini, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia.

Writing that 100% of sales will go to support “the fight for AIDS and COVID relief in the world’s most vulnerable communities,” Helena posed with her back to the camera in a bikini, as she used the scarf to protect her modesty.

The ombre item, which has the words ‘science is truth found out’ stitched into the fabric, was the perfect accessory when modeled by Helena, who wrapped the garment around her head.

Adding red lipstick to the Parisian-esque look, Helena also smiled for the camera as she held the scarf over her head while wearing a crocheted-detail cream top.

Helena Christensen wows in throwback bikini pictures

In a throwback post for her million Instagram followers earlier this week, Helena also looked incredible in some skimpy bikini photos.

The star showed off her long legs in the black swimwear, which had a halter-top and some added gold detailing for a more designer appeal.

Wearing her long, dark hair loose, Helena accessorized the simple look with gold bracelets on each wrist.

Her natural makeup highlighted her beautiful features as she carried a beach cover-up.

The pictures, which showed Helena walking through the ocean at the beach, had been initially for Allure magazine by photographer Sante D’Orazio.