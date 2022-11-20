Gigi Hadid kept it casual as she stepped out onto the streets of NYC. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Supermodel Gigi Hadid swapped her usual high fashion looks for a casual sweater and jeans as she was spotted out and about in New York City.

The 27-year-old model, who is rumored to be dating actor Leonardo DiCaprio, bared her midriff for cameras in a bright red top as she stepped out in Manhattan.

She was repping her own brand, Guest In Residence, in the red number, wearing a cashmere sweater from her recently launched knitwear line.

The cashmere piece featured long sleeves and popped in the evening light thanks to the bright-colored material.

Gigi paired the knitwear with a pair of slouchy jeans in light-wash denim. They sat low on her hips, revealing her toned stomach as she made her way through the streets.

The model slicked her blonde locks back into a tight bun, showing off a dark root and some model-worthy makeup.

Pic credit: ROKA / BACKGRID

Her eyes donned a smoky eye while her lips were painted with nude lipstick and her cheeks looked chiseled with contouring.

The high-fashion model accessorized her casual fit with a black Prada purse and multiple gold chains which hung from her neck.

Gigi wore the Shrunken Crew Sweater in Cherry from her fashion line Guest In Residence.

The 100% cashmere sweater is priced at $225 and is available in a range of color options.

Gigi Hadid hits the ski slopes for new Guest In Residence drop

Gigi has joined an army of other supermodels in making the transition from runway model to brand owner as she launched her own collection earlier this year.

Guest In Residence is a line of 100% cashmere knits in various styles and colors for the ultimate casual and cozy style.

The brand was only launched in September of this year, but it has seen four exclusive drops already, with items flying off the shelves.

Color Pop, Workwear, Varsity Funk all came first, one after the other, and now the mother-of-one has added a winter sports-inspired collection to the store titled Ski Lodge.

Posting to her army of 76.2 million followers, she shared an image of herself and a fellow model looking ready to hit the ski slopes wearing the luxury cashmere.

Gigi wore a white turtleneck which she layered with an oversized cream cardigan with a large collar, while the other model wore a black cashmere knit that featured a red V-shape design that was positioned across the chest and shoulders.

Gigi wore The Cabin Cardigan, priced at $645. Her fellow model wore the Cabin Zip Up which is priced at $495.

The pair held ski poles and Gigi accessorized her winter fit with a large pair of ski goggles, ensuring she would look chic as ever on the snowy slopes.

She wrote in her caption, “@GUESTINRESIDENCE SKI LODGE – pieces to layer & hit the slopes, or just to keep you chic and cozy this holiday season ❄️ Our first collection inspired by winter sports is NOW AVAIL only at guestinresidence.com.”

Gigi Hadid opens up about launching a business

Gigi recently spoke to Vogue about how it felt to take the plunge and make the transition from model to business owner.

She said that while she had pondered launching a fashion line for some time, her pregnancy made her fully commit to the plan as she thought she would feel more settled in an office-type job so she could take her daughter with her to work.

The sister of model Bella Hadid admitted it has been quite the adjustment, noting “I have imposter syndrome all the time.”

Gigi acknowledged that while there is always a temptation to be pressured into associating her name with a fashion line for instant gratification and wealth, it was important to her that she chose a sustainable route.

She noted that the expectation was for her to launch some sort of fast-fashion line, but she had carefully thought out the more environmentally friendly option of cashmere, ensuring her pieces last a lifetime and not just a season.

Gigi said, “It just felt like the right material that I could play with in a lot of different ways that was true to me, true to my style.”