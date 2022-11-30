Supermodel Cindy Crawford shows off legs in skinny jeans and boots

Cindy Crawford was beautiful in skinny jeans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Cindy Crawford stunned in jeans and boots while leaving a spa in Malibu.

After her relaxing spa, Cindy was spotted just before doing her grocery shopping at her local Whole Foods Market.

Cindy looked incredible in the low-rise skinny jeans, which she held up with a black belt that featured a silver buckle. She placed edgy black boots over the jeans that included more buckles and thick high heels.

The former model paired her jeans with a dark green hoodie, which she tucked in just the front. The color of the comfy hoodie brought out the red highlights in her hair and her amazing complexion.

Cindy’s brown and red hair was loose and parted in the middle, and the wind blew her locks back over her shoulders. She placed sunglasses with dark brown rims on her face to protect her eyes.

The 56-year-old star’s overall look was casual, lovely, and stylish.

Cindy Crawford was radiant in skinny jeans and a green hoodie. Pic credit: RMBI/BACKGRID

Cindy Crawford promotes her skincare products

Cindy has a skincare line, Meaningful Beauty, and she recently posted on Instagram to promote her brand to her followers. In the video, Cindy twirled and danced for the camera and let her hair sway around her.

The cover girl sported a glittering dress that featured a plunging neckline, long sleeves, and cropped above the knees with a small slit in the side. The glittering nature of the dress allowed Cindy to truly shine.

Cindy’s heels were just as bright, and the shiny gold material reflected the light as she danced around.

The model included in her caption, “BTS with @meaningfulbeauty.” The post earned well over 40,000 likes.

Cindy Crawford modeled for Haute Living

Cindy posted a stunning series of photos to Instagram in which she modeled for Haute Living. In the caption, she also credited the very talented photographer, stylist, makeup artist, and hairstylist.

The first photo showed Cindy on a comfortable bed with a gorgeous wall as the backdrop behind her. She rocked lacy black garments, which included a skirt and a bra under a solid black jacket.

The model was absolutely radiant in the attire, and her brown hair voluminously waved around her face.

The second photo showed Cindy smiling happily in a chic black and white dress, and the last photo showed her rocking a long black skirt and button-up jacket with a plunging neckline.

These gorgeous photos earned over 60,000 likes from Cindy’s adoring fans.