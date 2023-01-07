Candice Swanepoel is gorgeous as she dances in her white ensemble for a scenic sunset view. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Candice Swanepoel demonstrated her kind-hearted nature as she welcomed the New Year in with a short but sweet message for 2023.

The South African model was captured with her arms up in the air as she danced around under the beautiful blue sky.

Candice took to her Instagram with the scenic shots as she gifted her 18.7 million followers with an array of stunning views.

The post included three stellar pictures and one short, slow-motion clip at the end.

The supermodel looked to be having the time of her life as she carelessly swirled and twirled around in Mother Nature.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As she inhaled the beauties around her, she further wrote this message to her fans, “the greatest blessing we have is in the gift of being alive. May 2023 be a blessed year for us all 🌱🌞🦋.”

Candice Swanepoel is stunning while she swirls around in her sheer white dress

Nothing says a beautiful fresh start to the New Year like a sunset experience along a still body of water, and in her latest share, Candice did exactly that.

In the first slide, the model was captured with both hands up in the air as she wore a gorgeous white sheer minidress.

The pretty dress featured floral embroidered sleeves that flowed loosely around her arms. The dress was the perfect fit for the tall model as it gave her just the right amount of room to dance under the sky without being constricted.

The rest of the slides featured more shots of Candice posing and twirling along the water’s edge as her dress flowed in the breeze behind her.

The photographs perfectly encapsulated the effortless beauty that nature withholds as the sky was lit up with different shades of blue and yellow hues.

Fans certainly admired Candice’s nature photoshoot, as the post received 22k likes and over 100 expressive fans in the comment section.

Candice Swanepoel’s company Tropic of C teams up with Conservation International

In another recent post, Candice announced that her swimwear company, Tropic of C would be teaming up with Conservation International to help raise proceeds that would help protect the Amazon.

Conservation International empowers societies to responsibly and sustainably care for nature, global biodiversity, and humanity’s well-being.

The organization further aims for a healthy, prosperous world in which societies are forever committed to caring for and valuing nature for the long-term benefit of people and all life on Earth.

Candice immediately gravitated toward the company’s warm-hearted mission as she created a limited swim collection that would help the organization in raising money for their good cause.

In this particular post, Candice was spotted in the water as she modeled in a baggy white tee that said “Gone to Rio” in black lettering across her chest.

Candice left all of the shots in a black-and-white hue which inevitably spoke volumes with just that edit alone.

She captioned the post, “STAND FOR CONSERVATION 🌱 Our limited-edition Swim & Skin collection gives back to nature, with 10% of all proceeds going to @conservationorg. One of the world’s biggest supporters of the Amazon. This recycled cotton t-shirt, sold separately, bears the words “Gone to Rio” — because we believe Brazil is a state of mind. #gonetorio#tropicofc#costabrazil.”

Fans cans can now head to Conservation International’s website to learn more about their mission and ways they can help donate to further protect Mother Nature.