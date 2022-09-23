Sumner Stroh shared this skimpy bikini pic right before making Adam Levine affair claims

Sumner Stroh is no stranger to bikini photos. Pic credit: @sumnerstroh/Instagram

Sumner Stroh quickly became a household name this week after she made claims on TikTok that she had an affair with the very married Maroon 5 singer, Adam Levine.

Adam has since come out and admitted to having some very inappropriate conversations but has denied actually having an affair with anyone.

In the time since, at least half a dozen women have jumped on, accusing the former The Voice coach of doing the same with them.

It’s pretty clear that Adam has been acting like a creep on the internet, but now, Sumner is also earning the ire of many who think she outed the Payphone singer to become more famous.

After all, she is an Instagram model. Interestingly, just hours before she took to TikTok to blast her “affair” story all over the planet, she also dropped a very skimpy bikini photo on Instagram.

She captioned the photo, “In my Sunday best.”

So far, the photo of Sumner wearing a tiny string boho bikini while staring intently into the camera has racked up over 31,000 likes. It’s also worth noting that Sumner’s social media presence has grown immensely since the scandal broke. In the last 30 days, she has added more than 92,000 new Instagram followers, most of which came in the time since she went public with the cheating news.

Sumner Stroh admitted to ‘affair’ with Adam Levine

Just before Sumner Stroh posted her “Sunday best” bikini, she shared a now-viral TikTok video where she accused Maroon 5’s Adam Levine of manipulating her as they carried on an “affair.”

In her video, she explained that she was “having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model” before saying she felt exploited.

Even more shocking is that she showed off receipts in the form of DMs she received from Adam after their situation ended to tell her that he was having another baby and wanted to name it after her.

The world may never have known that Adam Levine has been busy sending corny messages to Instagram models had Sumner not made that video. However, she claims she only did it to protect herself, as someone tried to sell her story to a tabloid, forcing her hand.

While Adam is responsible for his marriage, Sumner has not been able to avoid scrutiny for how she outed him and because it seemed she may have been taunting everyone with her “affair.”

After all, she has shared a few questionable TikTok and Instagram posts that seem to relay a message that is quite the opposite of being manipulated or taken advantage of.

It was also pointed out that, while he was definitely sending inappropriate messages, there’s not been any actual proof that they hooked up.

Sumner's proof is texts from Adam Levine saying How "F#cking Mind-blowing Hot" She is..!?!?!?

SOOOO in that whole year they were together No other texts? Maybe saying "Lets hook up" or "I miss you" Anything else?

Just the one that talks about her looks?#AdamLevine #SumnerStroh pic.twitter.com/oBIPPR8J0Y — Anjee W (@Anjeew) September 20, 2022

This tweet sums it up perfectly, calling both Sumner and Adam out for making some really bad decisions.

So you literally had an affair with him for a year, knew he was married with kids and the only reason you are coming forward is because someone was going to expose you? Stop playing the victim. Both of you are to blame! https://t.co/R252yq0b94 — Kristin Jordan🐧 (@penguin__makeup) September 19, 2022

Five women make claims as Adam Levine denies any affair

Since Sumner Stroh’s allegations against Adam Levine earlier in the week, he has issued a statement admitting that he did some talking but denying that there was any action behind it.

In his Instagram Story, Adam wrote, “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

Adam said that he has “addressed” his own mistakes and that his family is more important to him than any of this. Good thing, too, because Behati Prinsloo just announced that they are expecting their third child together.