English star Suki Waterhouse stopped traffic in New York City yesterday, looking like a total boss in denim hot pants and ripped tights paired with a larger-than-life white fur jacket.

The 31-year-old beauty – and her miles-long legs – were captured in New York City while promoting the new Amazon Original series Daisy Jones & The Six. Suki was spotted with her costars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Sebastian Chacon, and Nabiyah Be at The Empire State Building.

Set to release on March 3, the seventies-centric show tells the story of an iconic rock band that mysteriously breaks up at the height of their popularity.

Suki portrays Karen Sirko, the band’s charismatic and stubborn keyboardist who isn’t afraid to speak her mind in the male-dominated music industry.

Now, beyond being an outstanding model, actress, and singer, Suki is also known as the girlfriend of a certain Hollywood heartthrob, Robert Pattinson.

The couple first got together back in 2018, and while they prefer to keep things regarding their relationship pretty tight-lipped, their chemistry is heartwarmingly obvious.

Even when she’s not by her boo’s side, Suki possesses a sort of lovestruck glow, which can be clearly seen in the recent paparazzi shot.

Suki Waterhouse sizzled in New York City. Pic credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Suki Waterhouse dazzled in emerald green for the premiere of Daisy Jones & The Six

Just like her trip to the Empire State Building, Suki pulled out all the stops for the premiere of Daisy Jones & The Six, and to say the garment featured a plunging neckline would be the understatement of the century.

The young star hit the red carpet in a bold emerald bodysuit with a dramatic beaded neckline and a sheer, flowy material cascading over the rest of her fit figure.

She accessorized the jaw-dropping ensemble with glamorous metallic heels, oversized gold hoop earrings, matching bangles, and an array of rings.

But still, the cherry on top was Suki’s thick mane of dirty blonde hair, which was styled down in beachy waves with shaggy bangs.

Of course, Suki made sure to tag the photographer in the caption along with a whimsical star emoji.

Suki Waterhouse sizzled in sheer jumpsuit to share her behind-the-scenes tour diary

Suki took to social media last week to promote her Coolest Place in the World behind-the-scenes tour diary, and needless to say, she looked fabulous doing it.

Suki started the cross-country headlining tour in January in Santa Ana, California, supporting her debut album, I Can’t Let Go. The adventure ended on February 10 back in Los Angeles after a sold-out show in New York City.

In the post, the stunning fashionista sported a sheer, sparkly jumpsuit with visible lingerie while performing on stage, and it’s pretty safe to say the crowd went wild.

Keeping it fresh and funky, she coordinated the eye-catching outfit with a bright red jacket, shiny black boots, and a simple black ball cap.

Oh, but if you think that’s something, then keep scrolling because other photos in the carousel showed her wearing a tiny black minidress, a revealing halter top, and even a see-through lacy number.

Suki certainly hasn’t been shy about promoting the tour on her Instagram, and with outfits like these, why should she be?

The exclusive inside look was featured in NYLON magazine, bringing fans backstage with Suki throughout the entire nationwide tour.

She tagged the photographer in the caption, adding, “coolest place in the world tour diary is now live on @nylonmag.”

When speaking about the love songs from her debut album, Suki said, “I’ve got ample source material. I always want to make music that marks the time I’m in. I’m a mind-hoarder and I’m always trying to know where I was. I don’t know if you ever get this, but sometimes, I can’t remember. I can’t remember where I was or what I was doing or anything. I only really remember life by who I was in love with at the time. Or how long it took for me to recover.”