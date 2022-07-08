Suki Waterhouse goes topless under open suit jacket

Suki Waterhouse celebrated her album release with some near-topless pictures. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Suki Waterhouse has immersed herself in the arts as a model, actress, and singer. In recent years, she’s started embracing her music more and just recently released her debut album.

The 30-year-old star lives her life rather privately with boyfriend Robert Pattinson but has taken to sharing some updates with her 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Most recently, she shared a slew of photos from an interview where she donned an open black suit jacket and decided to leave the undershirt at home.

Suki Waterhouse displays slender figure in open jacket

Many of the photos Suki shared are in a grainy, black-and-white style, giving them a vintage feel. Her hair was a bit feathered and tied the look together well as she posed in various spots.

The opening image shows her casting her eyes down as she poses in the open jacket, standing in front of a car. The next image appears to be taken in the car and shows a closer look at her face, the jacket closed.

Her third picture adds a splash of color to the post as she stands in a vintage-looking room in a sheer gown and wears a wide-brimmed hat. Her face is pointed downward as she hugs herself with her arms, giving an appearance of longing.

After the splash of color, the post goes back into black and white, showing her standing in front of an office while wearing some leather pants and a jacket with a white shirt.

Another shot is shared where she’s sitting in the car before the post ends with a cover photo: Suki, standing between the car and its open door. Her body is partially blocked, but viewers can still see most of her torso as she stands, showing off a slender and toned physique.

Though the images are stunning, this wasn’t just a modeling shoot for Suki, it was a bit of a celebration as she discussed her debut album.

Suki Waterhouse talks music and performing

Talking to Behind the Blinds, Suki opened up about making music. She has released a few singles before but never a full album, and this was an exciting venture for her.

When it comes to making music, Suki revealed, “Music has always been a constant to me, but it was something I developed more in private, and I’ve been releasing the odd record myself since 2016 which has been really fulfilling, but what changed in the last year or two was getting to the point where I really wanted to release a full record. I’ve also learnt more about what’s involved in that process, and the more courage I had the more I decided the time was right to do this. I surprised myself that it ended up happening, but internally I’ve been yearning to do this for ages.”

She also discussed performing, as she’s going on tour with Father John Misty this year.

“I do feel really at home on stage though, it’s a chance to be myself with all the things I’ve written about and thought about, they all rise to the top and come out and then morph into something different with an audience, it’s an energy that comes through. I’m totally addicted to performing live now!”